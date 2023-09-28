The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Can Maryland Stay Undefeated?

Four more non-conference games remain! The Nittany Lions made Iowa look silly a week ago, and Northwestern comes out with the win of the week, as they came back from a 34-10 deficit to beat Minnesota! The Wildcats’ prize? A date with the same Nittany Lions team that just shut out the Hawkeyes.

Saturday

12:00 PM

No. 6 Penn State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (2-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

PSU -27.0 | O/U: 46 | B1G Network

The best thing that could have happened to Penn State is Northwestern beating Minnesota. With each game, the Wildcats become more and more hungry for wins, which means they’ll play with their hair on fire more and more frequently. Getting the big upset a week ago means a letdown spot for Northwestern, which means an easy cover for the Lions.

Should you watch? It’s your job.

Prediction: Penn State 56, Michigan 17

Louisiana (3-1) vs. Minnesota (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

MINN -11.0 | O/U: 49 | B1G Network

They can’t possibly lose this game, right?

Should you watch? You’re occupied.

Prediction: Minnesota 27, Louisiana 10

3:30 PM

No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

MICH -17.0 | O/U: 39 | FOX

Michigan has been playing with their food all season long. From the outside looking in, it appears as if the Wolverines are bored with their severely undermatched opponents, leading to them not putting games away as quickly as you would expect. Nebraska is, as bad as the Huskers have looked at times, the best chance at a Michigan struggle game before the Big Two. Can the Huskers take advantage?

Should you watch? Yes

Prediction: Michigan 21, Nebraska 17

Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

MD -14.5 | O/U: 50 | B1G Network

Maryland has not started 5-0 as a Big Ten member. With Indiana coming to town, it’s quite likely this stat changes.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Maryland 48, Indiana 14

Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

EVEN | O/U: 53.5 | Peacock

Two teams desperate for a conference win. Purdue will be staring down the barrel of a 1-4 start if they lose this game, and Illinois, who many viewed as a division contender coming into the season, would need pandemonium if they were to start 0-2 in conference play. Desperation makes for joyous entertainment.

Should you watch? Yes

Prediction: Illinois 28, Purdue 27

7:30 PM

Wagner (2-2) vs. Rutgers (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

Rutgers isn’t great, but they’re better than last season. They should put this game away pretty quickly.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Rutgers 49, Wagner 0

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 24 Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

IOWA -12.5 | O/U: 36.5 | NBC/Peacock

Can Michigan State do like Northwestern and pull a win out of thin air to breathe some life into their season? If it happens, it’s not going to come this weekend, as I attribute Iowa’s futility more to Penn State than I do the Hawkeyes. Unlike the Lions, Michigan State isn’t going to go 13-play drive after 13-play drive without turning the ball over a couple times.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Iowa 24, Michigan State 10

The Picks

[ed note: The picks are in, but due to some technical difficulties, I am unable to retrieve them at the moment. Stay tuned]