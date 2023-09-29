6 Week 5 College Football Games to Watch

FRIDAY

(#10)Utah at (#19)Oregon State

9 p.m., FS1

Things kick off with a late Friday night treat. Oregon State is looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington State, and will need to find a way to do so against one of the most hard-nosed, disciplined teams out there. Fortunately for the Beavers, they are strong on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and match up well against the Utes. Expect a hard-fought battle that will officially carry you to another Saturday.

Prediction: Utah-21, Oregon State-20

SATURDAY

(#24)Kansas at (#3)Texas

3:30 p.m., ABC

Kansas has the horses to keep up with Texas in a shootout, so this could be the most purely entertaining game of the weekend. This is an excellent test for the Longhorns to see if they are truly among the best teams in the nation, or if we can expect them to drop a couple games or so to Big 12 underdogs.

Prediction: Texas-41, Kansas-34

(#13)LSU at (#20)Ole Miss

6 p.m., ESPN

This game comes down to how Ole Miss responds to their missed opportunity against Alabama last week. A good week of practice means they hang with LSU with a chance of winning at home. A bad week of practice means the game is over by halftime. We’ll find out shortly after kickoff.

Prediction: LSU-30, Ole Miss-23

(#11)Notre Dame at (#17)Duke

7:30 p.m., ABC

College GameDay is finally making it to Durham for a football game, and for good reason. The Blue Devils were able to wear down Clemson in week one with a resounding 28-7 victory, and kept the momentum going by beating up their next three opponents to reach 4-0. The Irish will be tough to beat as they do not have many weaknesses, but will need to bounce back after an emotionally-draining loss that came on the final play against the Buckeyes on Saturday night.

Prediciton: Notre Dame-26, Duke-24

South Carolina at (#21)Tennessee

7:30 p.m., SECN

The Gamecocks thrashed Tennessee late last season to destroy their playoff hopes. Now the Vols will be looking for revenge, but does South Carolina have their number? Spencer Rattler had the game of his life in the match-up last season, going 30-for-37 with 438 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He’ll be looking for another big performance to pull off an upset for the second consecutive season.

Predicition: Tennessee-28, South Carolina-24

West Virginia at TCU

8 p.m., ESPN2

The Mountaineers were widely predicted to finish last in the Big 12, but have been a pleasant surprise with a 3-1 record and victories over Pitt and Texas Tech. Now they have a reasonable chance to take down last year’s national championship runner-up. If West Virginia keeps winning, Penn State’s resume gets a huge an unexpected boost thanks to the 38-15 victory in week one.

Prediciton: West Virginia-31, TCU-27