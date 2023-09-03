 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 38, West Virginia 15: What Twitter Had to Say

How did Twitter react to the Nittany Lions’ highlight-filled week one victory?

NCAA Football: West Virginia at Penn State Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of a few early blemishes, the vibes were great throughout Penn State’s 38-15 victory over West Virginia Saturday night.

The team’s entrance to Beaver Stadium set the tone, along with Drew Allar officially being named the starting quarterback just minutes before kickoff.

Fans didn’t have to wait very long to see the sophomore quarterback’s ability on full display.

After the early party, the Mountaineers struck back with a score of their own to knot things up 7-7 in the second quarter. However, a Nick Singleton score put the Nittany Lions back up by a touchdown entering halftime. Thanks to two missed field goals, James Franklin’s group wasn’t exactly riding high as they headed to the locker room after 30 minutes of play.

Folks were cautiously optimistic on social media for a more dominant second half performance.

llar and KeAndre Lambert-Smith decided they weren’t done yet as they opened the scoring in the final 30 minutes. An 11-yard touchdown connection put Penn State up 21-7, and helped solidify a fantastic week one performance for KLS.

Despite one more West Virginia score, the Nittany Lions grabbed a few more touchdowns to secure the victory and (!!!) cover the 20.5-point spread. Beau Pribula, who looked eerily like Trace McSorley sporting No. 9, helped in that department with a late touchdown rush.

Sorry if you had the other side of the bet!

With all said and done — and point spreads covered — Penn State fans had a chance to take in what was a great start to the 2023 season.

Drew Allar played great, the defense did its job, and Penn State is 1-0. On to Delaware. Enjoy watching highlights all week from tonight’s win, ladies and gents.

