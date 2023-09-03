Penn State 38, West Virginia 15: What Twitter Had to Say

Outside of a few early blemishes, the vibes were great throughout Penn State’s 38-15 victory over West Virginia Saturday night.

The team’s entrance to Beaver Stadium set the tone, along with Drew Allar officially being named the starting quarterback just minutes before kickoff.

Here’s the moment Drew Allar was *officially* named the starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/MIoXx24jsv — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) September 2, 2023

Loud ovation for starting QB Drew Allar pic.twitter.com/h4exKmLC4e — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 2, 2023

Fans didn’t have to wait very long to see the sophomore quarterback’s ability on full display.

"WELCOME TO THE DREW ALLAR ERA" ️



Drew Allar's second completion as Penn State starter finds KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who takes it to the house for a 72-yard TD pass.



@NBCSportspic.twitter.com/kiXi3PjqyF — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 3, 2023

Drew Allar era has BEGUN pic.twitter.com/Jz18V9Ui2i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2023

Drew Allar.



Can't be anything but fired up and pleased with what we saw from him tonight. Numbers should've been gaudier with a few of those drops. #PennState pic.twitter.com/Nkaay179AR — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 3, 2023

DREW ALLAR PUNCH ME IN THE FACE AND THROW ME OFF OF OLD MAIN YOU SON OF A BITCH — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 2, 2023

THE DREW ALLAR ERA. FUCKING ELECTRIC. WHAT A START. #PennState pic.twitter.com/lG8V8rpDhm — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 2, 2023

DREW ALLAR HAS ARRIVED, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) September 2, 2023

Drew Allar's first completion as PSU's starter goes to... KeAndre Lambert-Smith.



And to the house on his second completion to KLS. My goodness. That's a statement for QB1 and WR1. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 2, 2023

Uno for six. pic.twitter.com/U4QVVBvu5L — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 3, 2023

After the early party, the Mountaineers struck back with a score of their own to knot things up 7-7 in the second quarter. However, a Nick Singleton score put the Nittany Lions back up by a touchdown entering halftime. Thanks to two missed field goals, James Franklin’s group wasn’t exactly riding high as they headed to the locker room after 30 minutes of play.

Folks were cautiously optimistic on social media for a more dominant second half performance.

On the whole the missed kicks probably put more of a sour taste in the mouth than the half deserved. Offense looks sharp enough, defense held WVU rushing and passing both to sub 70 yards. Made kicks and it's 20-7 with Penn State getting the ball to open second half. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 3, 2023

Does Penn State make a kicking change at the half? — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 3, 2023

Yikes. Sahaydak 0-for-2. — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 3, 2023

Redshirt sophomore Sander Sahaydak missed two field goals from inside 40 during the final 2:10 of first half. Now 1/4 for career.



That leaves Penn State ahead 14-7 at intermission. Four of five Lions possessions reached WVU territory.



Drew Allar: 13-of-18 for 214 yards, TD — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 3, 2023

First half looks pic.twitter.com/9Osw5TGQEq — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 3, 2023

llar and KeAndre Lambert-Smith decided they weren’t done yet as they opened the scoring in the final 30 minutes. An 11-yard touchdown connection put Penn State up 21-7, and helped solidify a fantastic week one performance for KLS.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith through 11 games last season: 16 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.



KLS in the 10 quarters since then: 11 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 3, 2023

I think Penn State's receiving corps is going to be fine.



Alex Felkins comes in for the extra point -- so yes, they've made a change at kicker -- and drills it. Penn State leads 21-7. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 3, 2023

If you couldn’t already tell from the Rose Bowl… Penn State will be just fine with KeAndre Lambert-Smith — Angela Miele (@Angelamiele811) September 3, 2023

KeAndre Lambert-Smith finished with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the season opening victory.#BigPlayDre | Follow @NittanyInsiders for more Penn State football coverage this season pic.twitter.com/J48mOxGJQC — Allie Berube (@allieberube) September 3, 2023

WATCH: PSU QB Drew Allar Throws TD to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 2nd Time https://t.co/jB29DiyJUg pic.twitter.com/hv8h6W4V74 — Nittany Sports Now (@NittanySN) September 3, 2023

KeAndre Lambert-Smith tonight: Four receptions, 123 yards, and two touchdowns.



Yeah, he's pretty good at football. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) September 3, 2023

Despite one more West Virginia score, the Nittany Lions grabbed a few more touchdowns to secure the victory and (!!!) cover the 20.5-point spread. Beau Pribula, who looked eerily like Trace McSorley sporting No. 9, helped in that department with a late touchdown rush.

Beau Pribula saves the day for people who bet Penn State to cover. — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 3, 2023

Sorry if you had the other side of the bet!

Had WVU to cover? https://t.co/V3m4lPSVK2 — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 3, 2023

Thanks for the cover Beau Pribula — HitThatJawnFan (@Just_That_Guy49) September 3, 2023

Figures, Pitt fans are whining that Franklin let Pribula and the 2nd offense play until the clock ran out weep so hard. — Mark (@TheYinzerLion) September 3, 2023

PENN STATE -20.5



BEAU PRIBULA YOU JUST FED MY FAMILY FOR A WEEK



THAT IS CENTRAL YORK PANTHER PRIDE!!!!!!!! — bryce (@thisisntbryce) September 3, 2023

Pribula’s touchdown gave Penn State a 38-15 lead with 29 seconds remaining. The Nittany Lions were favored by 21.



We may be hearing Beau Pribula’s name on Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” Monday night. — Thomas Kendziora (@TKendziora37) September 3, 2023

PENN STATE



The Nittany Lions choose to run a play instead of taking the kneel down and punch it in to cover -20.5 with just :06 on the clock pic.twitter.com/mTbaeNc93k — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 3, 2023

PENN STATE! I NEEDED THAT ONE. I DESERVED THAT ONE. THIS IS THE START OF THE REBUILD — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2023

With all said and done — and point spreads covered — Penn State fans had a chance to take in what was a great start to the 2023 season.

300-yard passing games by Penn State QBs who were in Beaver Stadium tonight:



Sean Clifford (8) – 401 vs. Villanova, 2021 (2nd alltime)

Michael Robinson (1) – 379 vs. Wis., 2003 (8th)

Todd Blackledge (1) – 358 vs. Miami, 1981 (15th)

Drew Allar (1) – 325 vs. WVU, 2023 (tie, 29th) — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 3, 2023

As someone who works on a college football site with a message board, you wonder what the top of that message board will look like come postgame #1.



This is just abut best-case scenario for Penn State fans. pic.twitter.com/VT15LWcxhu — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 3, 2023

"That's the Drew we saw in preseason camp, that's the Drew we saw in limited reps last year," Franklin said on Allar's performance.



It's been a popular topic tonight, yes. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) September 3, 2023

Drew Allar after career start No. 1 pic.twitter.com/Y1ypCkc3hO — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 3, 2023

That first-TD-in-Beaver-Stadium shake pic.twitter.com/JYylWFoZ3b — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 3, 2023

Drew Allar enters the tunnel after his first win as Penn State’s starting QB.



325 yards. 3 TDs. 0 INT.



Fans welcomed him to the tunnel with an echoing “Drewwwww” pic.twitter.com/Btg4oyQPa3 — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 3, 2023

Solid showing for Drew Allar in his first career start pic.twitter.com/LlHaXDUbW2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2023

Drew Allar played great, the defense did its job, and Penn State is 1-0. On to Delaware. Enjoy watching highlights all week from tonight’s win, ladies and gents.