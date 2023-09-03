Penn State 38, West Virginia 15: What Twitter Had to Say

Outside of a few early blemishes, the vibes were great throughout Penn State’s 38-15 victory over West Virginia Saturday night.
The team’s entrance to Beaver Stadium set the tone, along with Drew Allar officially being named the starting quarterback just minutes before kickoff.
Locked in pic.twitter.com/vHqke89g8p— Onward State (@OnwardState) September 2, 2023
Here’s the moment Drew Allar was *officially* named the starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/MIoXx24jsv— Max Ralph (@maxralph_) September 2, 2023
Loud ovation for starting QB Drew Allar pic.twitter.com/h4exKmLC4e— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 2, 2023
Fans didn’t have to wait very long to see the sophomore quarterback’s ability on full display.
"WELCOME TO THE DREW ALLAR ERA" ️— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 3, 2023
Drew Allar's second completion as Penn State starter finds KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who takes it to the house for a 72-yard TD pass.
@NBCSportspic.twitter.com/kiXi3PjqyF
Drew Allar era has BEGUN pic.twitter.com/Jz18V9Ui2i— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2023
Drew Allar.— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 3, 2023
Can't be anything but fired up and pleased with what we saw from him tonight. Numbers should've been gaudier with a few of those drops. #PennState pic.twitter.com/Nkaay179AR
DREW ALLAR PUNCH ME IN THE FACE AND THROW ME OFF OF OLD MAIN YOU SON OF A BITCH— Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 2, 2023
THE DREW ALLAR ERA. FUCKING ELECTRIC. WHAT A START. #PennState pic.twitter.com/lG8V8rpDhm— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 2, 2023
DREW ALLAR HAS ARRIVED, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN— Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) September 2, 2023
Drew Allar's first completion as PSU's starter goes to... KeAndre Lambert-Smith.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 2, 2023
And to the house on his second completion to KLS. My goodness. That's a statement for QB1 and WR1.
Uno for six. pic.twitter.com/U4QVVBvu5L— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 3, 2023
After the early party, the Mountaineers struck back with a score of their own to knot things up 7-7 in the second quarter. However, a Nick Singleton score put the Nittany Lions back up by a touchdown entering halftime. Thanks to two missed field goals, James Franklin’s group wasn’t exactly riding high as they headed to the locker room after 30 minutes of play.
Folks were cautiously optimistic on social media for a more dominant second half performance.
On the whole the missed kicks probably put more of a sour taste in the mouth than the half deserved. Offense looks sharp enough, defense held WVU rushing and passing both to sub 70 yards. Made kicks and it's 20-7 with Penn State getting the ball to open second half.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 3, 2023
Does Penn State make a kicking change at the half?— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 3, 2023
Yikes. Sahaydak 0-for-2.— Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 3, 2023
Redshirt sophomore Sander Sahaydak missed two field goals from inside 40 during the final 2:10 of first half. Now 1/4 for career.— Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 3, 2023
That leaves Penn State ahead 14-7 at intermission. Four of five Lions possessions reached WVU territory.
Drew Allar: 13-of-18 for 214 yards, TD
First half looks pic.twitter.com/9Osw5TGQEq— Onward State (@OnwardState) September 3, 2023
llar and KeAndre Lambert-Smith decided they weren’t done yet as they opened the scoring in the final 30 minutes. An 11-yard touchdown connection put Penn State up 21-7, and helped solidify a fantastic week one performance for KLS.
KLS x2! @drelambertt pic.twitter.com/LzL6KrZT98— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 3, 2023
KeAndre Lambert-Smith through 11 games last season: 16 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.— Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 3, 2023
KLS in the 10 quarters since then: 11 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith was WIDE OPEN in the back of the end zone. #WeAre— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 3, 2023
@nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/F7kGdtmvaQ
I think Penn State's receiving corps is going to be fine.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 3, 2023
Alex Felkins comes in for the extra point -- so yes, they've made a change at kicker -- and drills it. Penn State leads 21-7.
If you couldn’t already tell from the Rose Bowl… Penn State will be just fine with KeAndre Lambert-Smith— Angela Miele (@Angelamiele811) September 3, 2023
KeAndre Lambert-Smith finished with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the season opening victory.#BigPlayDre | Follow @NittanyInsiders for more Penn State football coverage this season pic.twitter.com/J48mOxGJQC— Allie Berube (@allieberube) September 3, 2023
WATCH: PSU QB Drew Allar Throws TD to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 2nd Time https://t.co/jB29DiyJUg pic.twitter.com/hv8h6W4V74— Nittany Sports Now (@NittanySN) September 3, 2023
KeAndre Lambert-Smith tonight: Four receptions, 123 yards, and two touchdowns.— Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) September 3, 2023
Yeah, he's pretty good at football.
Despite one more West Virginia score, the Nittany Lions grabbed a few more touchdowns to secure the victory and (!!!) cover the 20.5-point spread. Beau Pribula, who looked eerily like Trace McSorley sporting No. 9, helped in that department with a late touchdown rush.
Beau Pribula saves the day for people who bet Penn State to cover.— Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 3, 2023
Sorry if you had the other side of the bet!
Had WVU to cover? https://t.co/V3m4lPSVK2— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 3, 2023
Thanks for the cover Beau Pribula— HitThatJawnFan (@Just_That_Guy49) September 3, 2023
Figures, Pitt fans are whining that Franklin let Pribula and the 2nd offense play until the clock ran out weep so hard.— Mark (@TheYinzerLion) September 3, 2023
BEAU PRIBULA PENN STATE LEGEND #GreatTeamsCover #WeAre— Nate Hemsley (@n_hemsley32) September 3, 2023
PENN STATE -20.5— bryce (@thisisntbryce) September 3, 2023
BEAU PRIBULA YOU JUST FED MY FAMILY FOR A WEEK
THAT IS CENTRAL YORK PANTHER PRIDE!!!!!!!!
Pribula’s touchdown gave Penn State a 38-15 lead with 29 seconds remaining. The Nittany Lions were favored by 21.— Thomas Kendziora (@TKendziora37) September 3, 2023
We may be hearing Beau Pribula’s name on Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” Monday night.
PENN STATE— Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 3, 2023
The Nittany Lions choose to run a play instead of taking the kneel down and punch it in to cover -20.5 with just :06 on the clock pic.twitter.com/mTbaeNc93k
PENN STATE! I NEEDED THAT ONE. I DESERVED THAT ONE. THIS IS THE START OF THE REBUILD— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2023
BEAU! @beauprib pic.twitter.com/PtKE47uJVX— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 3, 2023
With all said and done — and point spreads covered — Penn State fans had a chance to take in what was a great start to the 2023 season.
300-yard passing games by Penn State QBs who were in Beaver Stadium tonight:— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 3, 2023
Sean Clifford (8) – 401 vs. Villanova, 2021 (2nd alltime)
Michael Robinson (1) – 379 vs. Wis., 2003 (8th)
Todd Blackledge (1) – 358 vs. Miami, 1981 (15th)
Drew Allar (1) – 325 vs. WVU, 2023 (tie, 29th)
As someone who works on a college football site with a message board, you wonder what the top of that message board will look like come postgame #1.— Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 3, 2023
This is just abut best-case scenario for Penn State fans. pic.twitter.com/VT15LWcxhu
"That's the Drew we saw in preseason camp, that's the Drew we saw in limited reps last year," Franklin said on Allar's performance.— Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) September 3, 2023
It's been a popular topic tonight, yes.
Drew Allar after career start No. 1 pic.twitter.com/Y1ypCkc3hO— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 3, 2023
That first-TD-in-Beaver-Stadium shake pic.twitter.com/JYylWFoZ3b— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 3, 2023
Drew Allar enters the tunnel after his first win as Penn State’s starting QB.— Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 3, 2023
325 yards. 3 TDs. 0 INT.
Fans welcomed him to the tunnel with an echoing “Drewwwww” pic.twitter.com/Btg4oyQPa3
Solid showing for Drew Allar in his first career start pic.twitter.com/LlHaXDUbW2— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2023
DUB!! pic.twitter.com/RWAQ8tY4G1— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 3, 2023
1-0. On to Delaware #WeAre pic.twitter.com/fWbitGK95a— Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) September 3, 2023
Drew Allar played great, the defense did its job, and Penn State is 1-0. On to Delaware. Enjoy watching highlights all week from tonight’s win, ladies and gents.
Loading comments...