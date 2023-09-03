Nittany Lions Roll to 38-15 Week One Victory Over West Virginia: Post-Game Link Dump

Drew Allar was everything Penn State fans had dreamed of ($) and more, completing 21 of his 29 passes worth 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Among all of the hype, the fresh-faced quarterback impressed with his calm demeanor all night.

James Franklin was friendly with media following his third consecutive win in a season opener.

Junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith earned his moniker “Big Play Dre” with a two-touchdown, 123-yard performance Saturday night (though he wanted three scores).

Penn State fans showed out in droves — 110,747 of them, to be exact. That’s the fourth-largest crowd Beaver Stadium has ever seen.

While there was plenty to be excited about, two missed field goals in the first half by Sander Sahaydak were less than ideal.

Along with the offensive fireworks and a couple of special teams woes, we learned a lot about this 2023 Penn State team.

Hand out the grades!

Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Curtis Jacobs, and several others all had a chance to talk through the victory with media late Saturday night.

One more reminder about Allar: he’s 19.