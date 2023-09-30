Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

Welcome to week five!

Penn State hits the road for the second time this season, heading to Ryan Field to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Unlike last year’s game that was played in a steady downpur, we’re expecting a beautiful fall day this year. Penn State is looking to stay unbeaten before the upcoming bye week. Here are some of the relevant details for today’s game:

No. 6 Penn State (4-0, 2-0) vs. Northwestern (2-2, 1-1)

Kickoff: Noon, Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

The Betting Line: Penn State -25.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: BTN, Noon - Mark Followill (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (sideline)

Weather: A warm and sunny day with a high of 76 with very little chance of rain.