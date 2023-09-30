Penn State 41, Northwestern 13: What Twitter Had to Say

The Nittany Lions came away from their second road game of the season with a convincing final score of 41-13 Saturday in Evanston, but the vibes weren’t always so great in the first half.

A Nick Singleton fumble on the opening kickoff and a lack of offensive rhythm put Penn State off schedule early, and things were knotted up 10-10 after the first 30 minutes.

Nittany Lion fans took to Twitter accordingly.

I’ve had a bottle of fireball in my pocket for like an hour. I was saving it for a touchdown but at this point I might take it cause I wanna die — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 30, 2023

The Penn State offense goes three and out. pic.twitter.com/QBCJ884IZa — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 30, 2023

Penn State has had a few plays on offense where the receiver had no idea the ball was ever coming his way. Just dysfunctional so far. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 30, 2023

Penn State is going to start fast against Northwestern right?



Penn State offense: pic.twitter.com/wLEn7icwRT — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) September 30, 2023

@PennStateFball announcer say Penn state needs to do some real brain storming on offense at the half. Yeah it’s called a better offensive coordinator — Joseph Tracey (@JosephTracey4) September 30, 2023

Offense looks like complete shit.. Defense has been flying around everywhere. If they play Michigan and OSU like this, they’re getting smoked smh #PennState #WeAre — J.x2 #RavensFlock (@JaySVP__) September 30, 2023

Trey Potts finishes off a huge drive for Penn State. Easily the best the offense has looked so far today — Sam Woloson (@sam_woloson) September 30, 2023

Manny Diaz’s defense made its presence felt all morning, but it was especially needed desperately in those opening minutes. The group collected four sacks and a whopping nine tackles for loss in the first half, and while the offense sputtered, it seemed like every defensive player was getting in on the action.

HALFTIME: How many people had this 10-10?

Here's the stats. NW only 59 yards, -10 rushing.

Penn State's defense playing well now.

But the offense ... man, there are some problems. And not just nitpicking problems. Some real problems. pic.twitter.com/VlltSl4mVo — Cory Giger (@CoryGiger) September 30, 2023

Good.



But the #PennState defense is the hero from start to finish today. They deserve an interception or fumble. https://t.co/Jss0DBN4SD — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 30, 2023

#PennState defense has cranked it up since Northwestern TD.

Another three and out. — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) September 30, 2023

PENN STATE HOLDS!! OUR DEFENSE IS NFL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/lOHuKiqwUl — echoisthename ©️ (@echoisthename) September 30, 2023

Northwestern’s QB sneak is stopped by the Penn State defense. Abdul Carter and Tyler Elsdon flew over the line to stop Ben Bryant



A crucial momentum moment there — Tyler Millen (@Tmillen15) September 30, 2023

THE PENN STATE DEFENSE HOLDS ON 4TH AND AN INCH! PENN STATE BALL AT THE NORTHWESTERN 32 YARD LINE! — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 30, 2023

What a stop. Shout out to this Penn State defense — Tom Wendell (@tomwendell) September 30, 2023

PENN STATE DEFENSE ABSOLUTELY STIFFELS THE TUSH PUSH ON 4TH AND INCHES AND WE TAKE OVER LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — x- The Real Rams Rapp (@TheOtherGarth) September 30, 2023

The defensive play was enough to give some time to Allar and the offense to wake up. That side of the ball responded with a 31-3 run in the second half, which included a couple of big boy QB sneaks for the sophomore.

It’s about time we pick a name for this thing. The “tush push,” “Allar plower,” and even the “brotherly shove” are all making the rounds on social media. As a fan base, let’s settle on one once and for all.

College announcers are smarter than NFL announcers at this point. PSU running the “ #tushpush/ #brotherlyshove” and say “Now THATS football right there.”



Yet NFL announcers say “it’s a Rugby play and wahh wahh wahh blah blah blah.” Just admit you hate the Eagles, that’s it. pic.twitter.com/ChOBb0qEr5 — Sean Madden (@ImSeanMadden) September 30, 2023

The Allar Plower pic.twitter.com/xdJbjSCFEP — Ryan Parsons (@rjparsons9) September 30, 2023

All my teams excelling at the #tushpush https://t.co/sJsoJ0Wwtx — Sara Groome (@SG_PharmD19) September 30, 2023

Whatever you want to call it, Mike Yurcich made sure to sprinkle in a fake that allowed Nick Singleton to trot in for an easy score late.

Boom. Fake tush push. Had to happen eventually. And a chunk run from Singleton on the drive.



Allar connects with his RB easily for the score. Penn State starting to break it open — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) September 30, 2023

Penn State shows a tush push look, then Nick Singleton leaks into the left flat for the short touchdown pass. the Nittany Lions have taken advantage of two Northwestern miscues & now lead, 27-10, with 1:24 left in the third quarter — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) September 30, 2023

Touchdown Penn State!!



Nick Singleton jogs into the end zone from a Drew Allar pass, and this one finally feels like it's less of a competition.



Penn State 27, Northwestern 10. pic.twitter.com/IvJyWqkwU6 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 30, 2023

The 30-point streak stays alive with a Singleton tuddy — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) September 30, 2023

A cheeky toss from Beau Pribula to third-string running back Trey Potts put the final touches on the 41-13 victory, and was the second score of the day for the Williamsport native.

BTN claiming Pribula faked a knee and there should've been a penalty... pretty sure that was a fake QB Draw, which we've seen Beau do maybe a couple times.



Good news for Penn State to see him open it up and throw a dime — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) September 30, 2023

Beau Pribula to Trey Potts to put Penn State up 41-13



Potts has two touchdowns now, what a day from the redshirt senior transfer pic.twitter.com/8HbgVchFU4 — Micheal Bolger (@MichealBolger) September 30, 2023

A Northwestern fan behind the PSU sideline called James Franklin a “bleeping coward” after Pribula’s TD pass.



Can probably fill in the blank. — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 30, 2023

That Beau Pribula touchdown pass was mighty meaningful to some in Vegas and elsewhere. Penn State (-27.5) leads Northwestern 41-13 with 2:20 to play. Was set up by a Daequan Hardy INT. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) September 30, 2023