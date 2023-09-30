 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State 41, Northwestern 13: What Twitter Had to Say

Hot takes and overreactions were flowing after a slow first half against the Wildcats.

By Pegs14
/ new
NCAA Football: Penn State at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions came away from their second road game of the season with a convincing final score of 41-13 Saturday in Evanston, but the vibes weren’t always so great in the first half.

A Nick Singleton fumble on the opening kickoff and a lack of offensive rhythm put Penn State off schedule early, and things were knotted up 10-10 after the first 30 minutes.

Nittany Lion fans took to Twitter accordingly.

Manny Diaz’s defense made its presence felt all morning, but it was especially needed desperately in those opening minutes. The group collected four sacks and a whopping nine tackles for loss in the first half, and while the offense sputtered, it seemed like every defensive player was getting in on the action.

The defensive play was enough to give some time to Allar and the offense to wake up. That side of the ball responded with a 31-3 run in the second half, which included a couple of big boy QB sneaks for the sophomore.

It’s about time we pick a name for this thing. The “tush push,” “Allar plower,” and even the “brotherly shove” are all making the rounds on social media. As a fan base, let’s settle on one once and for all.

Whatever you want to call it, Mike Yurcich made sure to sprinkle in a fake that allowed Nick Singleton to trot in for an easy score late.

A cheeky toss from Beau Pribula to third-string running back Trey Potts put the final touches on the 41-13 victory, and was the second score of the day for the Williamsport native.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...