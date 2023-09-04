Drew Allar Shines in QB1 Debut: BSD MVP

Drew Allar was even better than advertised during his first career start as a Nittany Lion, which is saying something considering the mega-hype that comes with being a five-star prospect at quarterback. He didn’t just give a five-star performance, he looked like one who had already been around the block more than a few times.

Allar proved that the moment was not too big from him as QB1 under the bright lights of a nationally-televised game in front of 110,00 plus. Far from it. Allar was poised the entire evening, demonstrating sound decision-making throughout the evening. He looked more than comfortable audibling out of plays, identifying soft spots in the defense, and dealing with a Mountaineers pass rush that was more tenacious than what most Nittany Lions fans were expecting.

All of that without getting into his arm. An arm that is capable of making the type of throws that some quarterbacks in the NFL can’t make. Exhibit A was Penn State’s first touchdown of the night –a 72-yard strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith that sent the Happy Valley crowd leaping into the air with joy. With pressure in his face, Allar smoothly stepped into the pocket and heaved the ball at an odd angle that dropped right into Lambert-Smith’s hands in stride. With a step on his stunned defender, Lambert-Smith was able to waltz into the end zone. It was the type of play that only an exceptionally talented player can make look easy.

Allar was on target all night. He looked far more comfortable in the face of the defense than he did in back-up duty a year ago. Outside of one bad decision to throw into the end zone that was nearly intercepted, and a misfire on a screen that was just behind Lambert-Smith, Allar was nearly perfect. Far closer to perfection than anyone could imagine for a quarterback in his his career start.

While Penn State returns a range of difference-makers who are heading towards long careers in the NFL, Allar somehow was the best player on the field in week one. There is a lot of football ahead, but the Drew Allar era is off to an incredible start.

Others Considered

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith- Penn State’s leader of the receiving corps had always been a sporadic big-play threat. Something clicked towards the end of the season, as Lambert-Smith emerged as a consistent difference-maker. He had yet another big game with four catches for 123 yards and two scores in what could become an All-Big Ten season for Lambert-Smith

S Jaylen Reed and CB Kalen King- Both were outstanding from start to finish in pass coverage and run support. The duo had four tackles each and were involved in play after play as the starting defense held the Mountaineers to just one score.

LB Curtis Jacobs -Speaking of people who had their name mentioned throughout the night, Jacobs was all over the field and had a team-leading 10 tackles, as well as a sack and a QB hurry.