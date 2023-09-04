Turning Point: Drew Allar Sets The Tone From The First Touchdown Strike

West Virginia to their credit, held their own in a hostile environment for their season opener as a heavy 20.5-point underdog, not turning the ball over at all, picking up some yards on the ground via a combination of Garrett Greene’s legs and human bowling ball CJ Donaldson, keeping things interesting going into the fourth quarter as a result.

That being said however, it was pretty clear from the way Drew Allar played in his starting debut, that the Mountaineers were just not going to be able to keep up at a pace necessary to pull off the stunner in Happy Valley. This was illustrated best on PSU’s opening drive, when Allar stepped up in the pocket to evade pressure and delivered an absolute rocket to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who shook off his defender and raced to the end zone for six.

And that folks, is your turning point for Week One.