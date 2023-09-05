Snap Counts: West Virginia

50 Nittany Lions played at least one snap of Saturday’s 38-15 win over West Virginia.

My method for Snap Counts is simple: a play has to be run to be counted as a snap. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are NOT counted as snaps.

Offense (65 snaps):

QUARTERBACK

Drew Allar — 56

Beau Pribula — 9

RUNNING BACK

Nick Singleton — 31

Kaytron Allen — 31

Trey Potts — 9

WIDE RECEIVER

KeAndre Lambert-Smith — 44

Harrison Wallace III — 38

Liam Clifford — 27

Malik McClain — 24

Dante Cephas — 10

Kaden Saunders — 9

Malick Meiga — 9

TIGHT END

Tyler Warren — 41

Theo Johnson — 40

Khalil Dinkins — 12

OFFENSIVE LINE

JB Nelson — 57

Hunter Nourzad — 56

Olu Fashanu — 51

Caedan Wallace — 48

Sal Wormley — 45

Vega Ioane — 28

Drew Shelton — 22

Nick Dawkins — 9

Dominic Rulli — 9

Defense (68 snaps):

DEFENSIVE END

Chop Robinson — 44

Dani Dennis-Sutton — 40

Adisa Isaac — 27

Zuriah Fisher — 24

Jameial Lyons — 1

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Hakeem Beamon — 43

Zane Durant — 32

D’Von Ellies — 28

Jordan van den Berg — 23

LINEBACKER

Curtis Jacobs — 49

Abdul Carter — 47

Kobe King — 29

Dominic DeLuca — 29

Tyler Elsdon — 19

Keon Wylie — 11

Tony Rojas — 10

CORNERBACK

Kalen King — 57

Johnny Dixon — 45

Cam Miller — 32

Zion Tracy — 11

Elliot Washington — 1

SAFETY

Jaylen Reed — 45

Kevin Winston Jr — 34

Keaton Ellis — 34

Zakee Wheatley — 32

King Mack — 1

