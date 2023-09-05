Drew Allar Named B1G Player of the Week

Drew Allar drew rave reviews in his first start in the blue and white last Saturday night against West Virginia.

On Tuesday, he was honored by the Big Ten Conference for the performance.

Allar was tabbed the league’s offensive player of the week following his 300+ yard and three touchdown performance in a 38-15 win against the Mountaineers before a primetime national television audience.

Not a lot of QBs could make this throw. @AllarDrew made it in his first career start.



The @PennStateFball QB's highlight TD claims our Week 1 Play of the Week.



— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 4, 2023

It’s the second straight season that a Penn State quarterback claimed player of the week honors following an opening victory. Last year, Sean Clifford claimed the award following his four touchdown performance in a 35-31 win at Purdue.

Allar and the rest of the Nittany Lions are back home on Saturday when they play host to Delaware for a noon kickoff.