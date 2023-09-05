Poll Watch: Penn State Stays Steady

Penn State stayed steady in both major polls following a 38-15 win against West Virginia last Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions remain at No. 7 in each poll with some movement happening around them.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Florida State jumped from No. 8 to No. 5, replacing LSU, who they throttled on Sunday night in Orlando.

Penn State joins Michigan (2), Ohio State (4), and Wisconsin (19) as Big Ten teams in the rankings.

It was a similar story in the AP Poll.

Penn State remained at No. 7, watching Florida State skyrocket to No. 4 in that poll. Ohio State slipped from No. 3 to No. 5.