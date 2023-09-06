Penn State Bowl Projections 2023: Week 1

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: December 29th, 2023

Opponent: USC Trojans

Bowl: Fiesta/Orange

Location: Tempe, AZ/Miami Gardens, FL

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Utah Utes/North Carolina Tar Heels

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: LSU Tigers

Guest Pickers:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Several sites switched around Penn State a few times, but there is still a consensus (as of now) that the Nittany Lions will just miss the CFP, landing in either the Cotton, Orange, Fiesta, or Peach Bowls. Given how Clemson was handled by Duke, a matchup with the Tigers could end up being satisfying for Dabo-haters. Don’t expect too much to change in the coming weeks unless major upsets occur elsewhere.