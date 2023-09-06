Penn State Bowl Projections 2023: Week 1

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Cotton
Location: Arlington, TX
Date: December 29th, 2023
Opponent: USC Trojans
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Orange
Location: Tempe, AZ/Miami Gardens, FL
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Utah Utes/North Carolina Tar Heels
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: LSU Tigers
Guest Pickers:
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
Several sites switched around Penn State a few times, but there is still a consensus (as of now) that the Nittany Lions will just miss the CFP, landing in either the Cotton, Orange, Fiesta, or Peach Bowls. Given how Clemson was handled by Duke, a matchup with the Tigers could end up being satisfying for Dabo-haters. Don’t expect too much to change in the coming weeks unless major upsets occur elsewhere.
