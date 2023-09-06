Penn State Football Commits in Action: Early Season Dominance For Running Backs & More

Before making appearances on the sideline during Penn State’s solid win over West Virginia Saturday night, several Nittany Lion commits had great performances of their own during some early season high school football action.

As the top-ranked player in James Franklin’s 2024 recruiting class, it’s hard to be surprised by anything stud running back Quinton Martin does for Belle Vernon High School. However, his four-touchdown performance in the Leopards’ season opener is nothing to scoff at. The consensus No. 1 player in the state scored twice through the air in the first half, and managed to score two rushing touchdowns worth 31 and 40 yards in the second.

Meanwhile, class of 2026 running back Messiah Mickens went off in Trinity High School’s second win of the season. The highly touted sophomore picked up 244 rushing yards and four scores of his own en route to a 37-16 victory for his squad.

I mean seriously, just look at this spin move he put on a helpless defender right before halftime.

‘Twas the last play of the half, so didn’t count for anything but again: Messiah Mickens is good. @thsshamrocks up 23-0 at the half.



Mickens at 156 yards and 2 TDs at the break. pic.twitter.com/evlPE41iTW — Dan Sostek (@dan_sostek) September 1, 2023

The only quarterback in the 2024 class, Ethan Grunkemeyer of the great state of Ohio, is off to a dazzling start for his senior season at Olentangy High School. Just a few weeks ago, Grunkemeyer opened the year with a 444-yard, four-touchdown performance that included a couple of eye-popping throws (check out the highlights here).

Since then, Grunkemeyer has led his team to a 3-0 start to the season, including a 53-28 victory over Drew Allar’s alma mater, Medina High School.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jon Mitchell has put together a lock-down campaign thus far for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville. The cornerback made a couple of key plays in his team’s week one victory.

#Super11 DB @MitchellxJon had a GAME last night.



The 4-star Penn State commit had two touchdown saving PBU’s & a pick in @Mandarin_HS_FB’s win.



Lockdown: https://t.co/HrAl0wpBjw pic.twitter.com/gmm6Oz8nTd — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 26, 2023

If you’re here for some tape from the trenches, look no further than Cooper Cousins’ early- season highlights. The 2024 offensive lineman has already handed out a couple of pancakes.