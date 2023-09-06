Abdul Carter Charged with Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession and Use

Penn State star linebacker Abdul Carter has been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and use following an incident on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. According to reports, Carter set off fire alarms at his dorm room in Nittany Apartments. After University Police were dispatched following the alarm, Carter admitted to smoking and handed over a bag of marijuana.

Carter was charged today with one count of ‘marijuana-small amount for personal use.’

Carter started and played throughout Penn State’s week one victory against West Virginia. As of press time, Jame Franklin has not made mention of the incident or any potential suspension for Carter. However, the Penn State Athletic Department made the following statement:

“We are aware of the charges against Abdul Carter. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

We will update this story with any additional information should Franklin or Carter speak out about the incident.