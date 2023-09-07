The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Week 2

Friday, September 8

7:00 PM

Indiana State (0-1) vs. Indiana (0-1)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

Was the fake triple option a strategy against Ohio State, or is this how Indiana will operate for the rest of the season? This game is as good as any to find that answer.

Should you watch? The other one on this slot will be better.

Prediction: Indiana 33, Indiana State 10

7:30 PM

Illinois (1-0) vs. Kansas (1-0)

KU -3.0 | O/U 56.5 | ESPN2

No word on whether Jalon Daniels will play in this game as of this writing. If he doesn’t, it might look easier than it is for Illinois.

Should you watch? Yes, this will probably be the best game of the night.

Prediction: Illinois 27, Kansas 20

Saturday, September 9

12:00 PM

Youngstown State (1-0) vs. No. 5 Ohio State (1-0)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

Whatever issues they had with Indiana should be corrected right quick against an FCS team.

Should you watch? No.

Prediction: Ohio State 59, Youngstown State 10

Delaware (1-0) vs. No. 7 Penn State (1-0)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | Peacock

Penn State looked pretty good against a power 5 opponent a week ago, but they didn’t look perfect. Delaware is the perfect opportunity to work on the pieces that didn’t look great, as they prepare for their big game in a week.

Should you watch? It is your duty.

Prediction: Penn State 56, Delaware 17

Nebraska (0-1) vs. Colorado (1-0)

COLO -3.0 | O/U 59.5 | FOX

Plenty of folks are not exactly fond of how Deion Sanders is doing business down in Boulder. Plenty of folks are complaining about the plenty of folks who don’t like how Deion Sanders is doing business down in Boulder. What’s undeniable, however, is that against a like team (at least per my expectation, TCU was going to be bad this season anyway, but not 1-11 bad), Colorado went and took care of business. Problem is Nebraska isn’t a like team.

Should you watch? If you feel like being a traitor, this game will likely be popping.

Prediction: Nebraska 27, Colorado 20

Purdue (0-1) vs. Virginia Tech (1-0)

VT -3.0 | O/U 49 | ESPN2

Ryan Walters took over a better spot in Purdue than what Brent Pry inherited at Virginia Tech. And yes, Purdue’s defense looked lost at time against Fresno State, but I think Fresno State is a much better team than Virginia Tech right now (even if that statement won’t be true at season’s end).

Should you watch? You’re otherwise busy.

Prediction: Purdue 21, Virginia Tech 17

3:30 PM

UNLV (1-0) vs. No. 2 Michigan (1-0)

MICH -36.5 | O/U 57.5 | CBS

Another game in which Michigan will have zero problem defeating an overmatched opponent, but will not beat a massive, six-score spread.

Should you watch? If you’re into snuff films I guess.

Prediction: Michigan 44, UNLV 10

Iowa (1-0) vs. Iowa State (1-0)

IOWA -4.0 | O/U 36.5 | FOX

Iowa’s offense score 24 points all on their own last week! That alone makes this game more interesting than it otherwise would have been. Then again, Iowa State got hit pretty hard in the gambling issue that affected both schools. The Cyclones looked fine enough against UNI, but they might be in over their heads against the Hawkeyes.

Should you watch? Might be interesting for a couple of quarters.

Prediction: Iowa 20, Iowa State 10

Richmond (0-1) vs. Michigan State (1-0)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

Another FCS team collets their check and takes a beating against a Big Ten opponent.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Michigan State 37, Richmond 7

UTEP (1-1) vs. Northwestern (0-1)

UTEP -1.5 | O/U 38.5 | B1G Network

Yes, Northwestern is going to be bad bad this season. But if the Nebraska/Colorado line is an overreaction line, this might be a hyperbole line.

Should you watch? If you’re into sickos stuff, this is your game right here.

Prediction: Northwestern 17, UTEP 10

7:30 PM

No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) vs. Washington State (1-0)

WIS -6.5 | O/U 58.5 | ABC

Wisconsin lost this game last season using the Barry Alvarez offense. Maybe using the Mike Leach offense will fare better against a former Mike Leach team.

Should you watch? Yes, game will likely be close throughout.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Washington State 20

Charlotte (1-0) vs. Maryland (1-0)

MD -24.5 | O/U 52 | NBC

September Maryland rolls on!

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Maryland 35, Charlotte 7

Eastern Michigan (1-0) vs. Minnesota (1-0)

MINN -20.5 | O/U 47.5 | B1G Network

Minnesota can pass now, and I’m not sure Eastern Michigan has the defense Nebraska does. They might hang around for a quarter or two, but Minnesota will wear them out as the game goes on.

Should you watch? Not really.

Prediction: Minnesota 33, Eastern Michigan 10

Temple (1-0) vs. Rutgers (1-0)

RUTG -9.0 | O/U 44 | B1G Network

Temple

Should you watch? No.

Prediction: Rutgers 28, Temple 10

The Picks