The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Week 2

The BSD staff predicts each Big Ten game for week 2.

By misdreavus79
/ new
Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, September 8

7:00 PM

Indiana State (0-1) vs. Indiana (0-1)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

Was the fake triple option a strategy against Ohio State, or is this how Indiana will operate for the rest of the season? This game is as good as any to find that answer.

Should you watch? The other one on this slot will be better.
Prediction: Indiana 33, Indiana State 10

7:30 PM

Illinois (1-0) vs. Kansas (1-0)

KU -3.0 | O/U 56.5 | ESPN2

No word on whether Jalon Daniels will play in this game as of this writing. If he doesn’t, it might look easier than it is for Illinois.

Should you watch? Yes, this will probably be the best game of the night.
Prediction: Illinois 27, Kansas 20

Saturday, September 9

12:00 PM

Youngstown State (1-0) vs. No. 5 Ohio State (1-0)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

Whatever issues they had with Indiana should be corrected right quick against an FCS team.

Should you watch? No.
Prediction: Ohio State 59, Youngstown State 10

Delaware (1-0) vs. No. 7 Penn State (1-0)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | Peacock

Penn State looked pretty good against a power 5 opponent a week ago, but they didn’t look perfect. Delaware is the perfect opportunity to work on the pieces that didn’t look great, as they prepare for their big game in a week.

Should you watch? It is your duty.
Prediction: Penn State 56, Delaware 17

Nebraska (0-1) vs. Colorado (1-0)

COLO -3.0 | O/U 59.5 | FOX

Plenty of folks are not exactly fond of how Deion Sanders is doing business down in Boulder. Plenty of folks are complaining about the plenty of folks who don’t like how Deion Sanders is doing business down in Boulder. What’s undeniable, however, is that against a like team (at least per my expectation, TCU was going to be bad this season anyway, but not 1-11 bad), Colorado went and took care of business. Problem is Nebraska isn’t a like team.

Should you watch? If you feel like being a traitor, this game will likely be popping.
Prediction: Nebraska 27, Colorado 20

Purdue (0-1) vs. Virginia Tech (1-0)

VT -3.0 | O/U 49 | ESPN2

Ryan Walters took over a better spot in Purdue than what Brent Pry inherited at Virginia Tech. And yes, Purdue’s defense looked lost at time against Fresno State, but I think Fresno State is a much better team than Virginia Tech right now (even if that statement won’t be true at season’s end).

Should you watch? You’re otherwise busy.
Prediction: Purdue 21, Virginia Tech 17

3:30 PM

UNLV (1-0) vs. No. 2 Michigan (1-0)

MICH -36.5 | O/U 57.5 | CBS

Another game in which Michigan will have zero problem defeating an overmatched opponent, but will not beat a massive, six-score spread.

Should you watch? If you’re into snuff films I guess.
Prediction: Michigan 44, UNLV 10

Iowa (1-0) vs. Iowa State (1-0)

IOWA -4.0 | O/U 36.5 | FOX

Iowa’s offense score 24 points all on their own last week! That alone makes this game more interesting than it otherwise would have been. Then again, Iowa State got hit pretty hard in the gambling issue that affected both schools. The Cyclones looked fine enough against UNI, but they might be in over their heads against the Hawkeyes.

Should you watch? Might be interesting for a couple of quarters.
Prediction: Iowa 20, Iowa State 10

Richmond (0-1) vs. Michigan State (1-0)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

Another FCS team collets their check and takes a beating against a Big Ten opponent.

Should you watch? No
Prediction: Michigan State 37, Richmond 7

UTEP (1-1) vs. Northwestern (0-1)

UTEP -1.5 | O/U 38.5 | B1G Network

Yes, Northwestern is going to be bad bad this season. But if the Nebraska/Colorado line is an overreaction line, this might be a hyperbole line.

Should you watch? If you’re into sickos stuff, this is your game right here.
Prediction: Northwestern 17, UTEP 10

7:30 PM

No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) vs. Washington State (1-0)

WIS -6.5 | O/U 58.5 | ABC

Wisconsin lost this game last season using the Barry Alvarez offense. Maybe using the Mike Leach offense will fare better against a former Mike Leach team.

Should you watch? Yes, game will likely be close throughout.
Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Washington State 20

Charlotte (1-0) vs. Maryland (1-0)

MD -24.5 | O/U 52 | NBC

September Maryland rolls on!

Should you watch? No
Prediction: Maryland 35, Charlotte 7

Eastern Michigan (1-0) vs. Minnesota (1-0)

MINN -20.5 | O/U 47.5 | B1G Network

Minnesota can pass now, and I’m not sure Eastern Michigan has the defense Nebraska does. They might hang around for a quarter or two, but Minnesota will wear them out as the game goes on.

Should you watch? Not really.
Prediction: Minnesota 33, Eastern Michigan 10

Temple (1-0) vs. Rutgers (1-0)

RUTG -9.0 | O/U 44 | B1G Network

Temple

Should you watch? No.
Prediction: Rutgers 28, Temple 10

The Picks

Big Ten Picks

Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Bennett Colorado Colorado 17 24
Chris Colorado Colorado 27 31
Colin Colorado Colorado 24 35
Jared Colorado Colorado 34 38
Lando Colorado Colorado 27 34
Marty Colorado Colorado 24 31
Ryan Colorado Colorado 21 28
Tim Colorado Colorado 20 27
Will Colorado Colorado 21 38
Bennett Indiana Indiana 10 33
Chris Indiana Indiana 14 31
Colin Indiana Indiana 21 28
Jared Indiana Indiana 13 33
Lando Indiana Indiana 10 31
Marty Indiana Indiana 7 27
Ryan Indiana State Indiana 10 34
Tim Indiana Indiana 7 45
Will Indiana Indiana 0 24
Bennett Iowa State Iowa State 19 24
Chris Iowa State Iowa State 21 24
Colin Iowa State Iowa State 10 17
Jared Iowa State Iowa 21 20
Lando Iowa Iowa 24 10
Marty Iowa Iowa 6 11
Ryan Iowa State Iowa 23 20
Tim Iowa Iowa 22 15
Will Iowa State Iowa 24 21
Bennett Illinois Illinois 33 29
Chris Kansas Kansas 14 21
Colin Kansas Kansas 34 38
Jared Kansas Kansas 24 30
Lando Illinois Illinois 21 17
Marty Illinois Illinois 24 21
Ryan Kansas Kansas 17 21
Tim Illinois Illinois 31 27
Will Kansas Kansas 17 31
Bennett Maryland Maryland 17 42
Chris Maryland Maryland 10 38
Colin Maryland Maryland 6 35
Jared Charlotte Maryland 20 41
Lando Maryland Maryland 10 41
Marty Charlotte Maryland 17 38
Ryan Maryland Maryland 13 42
Tim Maryland Maryland 14 49
Will Maryland Maryland 6 42
Bennett Michigan Michigan 7 45
Chris UNLV Michigan 10 35
Colin Michigan Michigan 3 42
Jared UNLV Michigan 14 45
Lando Michigan Michigan 7 48
Marty Michigan Michigan 7 49
Ryan Michigan Michigan 17 62
Tim UNLV Michigan 10 42
Will Michigan Michigan 10 66
Bennett Michigan State Michigan State 10 31
Chris Michigan State Michigan State 10 28
Colin Michigan State Michigan State 0 31
Jared Michigan State Michigan State 10 49
Lando Michigan State Michigan State 7 38
Marty Michigan State Michigan State 10 38
Ryan Michigan State Michigan State 10 37
Tim Michigan State Michigan State 7 45
Will Michigan State Michigan State 14 35
Bennett Eastern Michigan Minnesota 10 27
Chris Eastern Michigan Minnesota 17 35
Colin Minnesota Minnesota 14 41
Jared Eastern Michigan Minnesota 20 38
Lando Minnesota Minnesota 3 24
Marty Minnesota Minnesota 14 38
Ryan Eastern Michigan Minnesota 28 45
Tim Minnesota Minnesota 14 38
Will Eastern Michigan Minnesota 21 28
Bennett Northwestern Northwestern 16 17
Chris Northwestern Northwestern 17 21
Colin UTEP UTEP 24 21
Jared UTEP UTEP 24 17
Lando UTEP UTEP 28 20
Marty Northwestern Northwestern 13 17
Ryan Northwestern Northwestern 17 20
Tim Northwestern Northwestern 14 17
Will Northwestern Northwestern 27 28
Bennett Ohio State Ohio State 10 59
Chris Ohio State Ohio State 7 49
Colin Ohio State Ohio State 3 47
Jared Ohio State Ohio State 7 51
Lando Ohio State Ohio State 3 52
Marty Ohio State Ohio State 7 49
Ryan Ohio State Ohio State 59 10
Tim Ohio State Ohio State 10 49
Will Ohio State Ohio State 7 45
Bennett Penn State Penn State 10 48
Chris Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Colin Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Jared Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Lando Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Marty Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Ryan Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Tim Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Will Penn State Penn State Shhhh! Shhhh!
Bennett Rutgers Rutgers 10 21
Chris Temple Rutgers 17 24
Colin Rutgers Rutgers 10 28
Jared Rutgers Rutgers 17 28
Lando Temple Rutgers 21 28
Marty Rutgers Rutgers 10 21
Ryan Temple Rutgers 24 30
Tim Rutgers Rutgers 10 35
Will Temple Rutgers 20 27
Bennett Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 27 31
Chris Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 21 35
Colin Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 17 20
Jared Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 20 23
Lando Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 21 27
Marty Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 20 23
Ryan Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 20 30
Tim Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 24 27
Will Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 31 42
Bennett Washington State Wisconsin 34 31
Chris Wisconsin Wisconsin 28 21
Colin Wisconsin Wisconsin 31 21
Jared Wisconsin Wisconsin 27 20
Lando Wisconsin Wisconsin 27 17
Marty Washington State Washington State 21 27
Ryan Washington State Washington State 28 31
Tim Wisconsin Wisconsin 31 24
Will Wisconsin Wisconsin 34 17
