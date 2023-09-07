SWH is Getting Clean (Energy)

Onward State wistfully looks back at physical football tickets.

Man, I just have horrible memories of waiting near the front of the student gate and seeing substantially large men passing around bags of different-colored alcohol. Don’t get me wrong, I now enjoy whiskey, but I did not drink as a freshman and also want to be able to enjoy and appreciate the game.

Disclaimer: Anthony Morelli was the starting quarterback my freshman year.

Want to watch this weekend’s game? NBC gives you the details on where to find the Nittany Lions and Blue Hens.

I didn’t get to watch any Peacock games yet, so I’m interested to see how the broadcast goes. Anyone who has caught any games yet-any notable observations? Surprises? Welcome additions? Criticisms?

Speaking of Delaware, their fanbase recalls victories over Penn State in other sports.

Not quite sure this history translates to the gridiron, bud. To no one’s surprise, lacrosse figures prominently in this list.

University scientists have made a breakthrough in clean energy

Sorely needed, of course, given the state of the Earth.

Penn State has long been known for agriculture, so it’s no surprise that they are researching the effects of gender in Ghanian agriculture.

Do you agree that farming technology is often designed to improve production for men?

Unfortunately, the university’s academic rating has slipped a little, according to Forbes.

Okay, maybe more than “a little.” Well at least the football team isn’t a dumpster fire like the top academic school in the conference.

Finally, Pat McAfee sounds off on Neal Brown and WVU following their loss to the Nittany Lions.

I love the passion, but Pat is becoming an annoying big mouth.