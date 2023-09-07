Other Fall Sports Roundup: Volleyball Bounces Back

Women’s Volleyball

The volleyball team bounced back with three wins in the Penn State Invitational this weekend, defeating Western Kentucky, James Madison, and Colgate on three straight days.

Outside hitter Jess Mruzik recorded her 1,000th career kill in Saturday’s win over Colgate. She recorded 53 kills in the three matches this weekend to go along with 14 digs, 8 blocks, and 3 aces. Mruzik’s was named the AVCA National Player of the Week, as well as the Big Ten Player of the Week, following her outstanding performance.

Jess Mruzik KILLED it. @voll_jess had an award winning 26 ( ) kills against James Madison, leading @PennStateVBALL to a victory AND securing her @bigten Offensive Player of the Week award. pic.twitter.com/ipPr8flxOL — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) September 5, 2023

Upcoming Games: at Temple (Friday at 7pm), at #2 Louisville (Sunday at 1pm on ESPN2)

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team remains undefeated, earning a tie against #1 Syracuse on Friday before defeating St. John’s 2-0 on Monday.

Penn State swept all of the Big Ten’s weekly awards for men’s soccer this week, with goalie Kris Shakes winning Defensive Player of the Week and Alex Stevenson winning Offensive Player of the Week.

Upcoming Game: at Penn (Friday at 7pm on B1G+)

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team continued their undefeated start, beating UCF 1-0 last Thursday and Monmouth 4-1 on Sunday. Five different Nittany Lions scored the five goals in last week’s games, a testament to the team’s depth. Most notably, Mieke Schiemann scored the game-winning goal against UCF in the 88th minute.

Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams have not trailed at any point this season.

Upcoming Game: vs. Princeton (7:30pm on B1G+)

Field Hockey

The field hockey team flew to the Bay Area for a pair of matches against Cal and Stanford. Penn State lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Cal in the second overtime but bounced back with an easy 5-1 win over Stanford. Carly Gannon and Sophia Gladieux each scored two goals in the win over Stanford; Gladieux also recorded Penn State’s only two goals in the loss to Cal.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Kent State (6pm on B1G+), Sunday vs. Delaware (1pm on B1G+)

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 6

Field Hockey: No. 11

Women’s Volleyball: No. 12

Men’s Soccer: No. 14