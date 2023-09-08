6 Week 2 College Football Games to Watch

(#13)Notre Dame at NC State

Noon, ABC

This is a fascinating match-up that pits Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, who excels at finding soft spots in a defense, against a stingy Wolfpack D that oftentimes gets even the best offenses out of whack. This is the rare game to be included in the same timeslot as Penn State, but you hereby have permission to keep an eye on this one as the Nittany Lions hopefuly make short work out of the Blue Hens.

Prediction: Notre Dame-27, NC State-24

(#22)Ole Miss at (#24)Tulane

3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Two explosive offenses going toe-to-toe for a big early-season win that will move them up the rankings? Yes, please. Tulane is trying to prove they aren’t a one-year wonder after taking down USC in the Cotton Bowl to cap off a 12-win season. Ole Miss can’t afford a loss this early in the season when the schedule is about to get much tougher. This could easily be the most fun game you’ll see this weekend.

Prediction: Ole Miss-48, Tulane-45

(#23)Texas A&M at Miami

3:30 p.m., ABC

Both teams are desperate to get the season off on the right foot after wildly disappointing results in 2022. It feels like a “must-win” for both despite it only being week two as they attempt to return to former glory.

Prediction: Texas A&M-24, Miami-21

(#11)Texas at (#4)Alabama

7 p.m., ESPN

The crown jewel of the week two schedule and perhaps the most highly-anticipated non-conference of the season. Texas may actually be the better team on paper thanks to their quarterback situation, and the ‘Horns nearly took down ‘Bama last season before some late heroics by Heisman winner Bryce Young allowed the Tide to escape with a one-point victory. Fortunately for Texas, Young is now playing on Sundays, but will it be enough to score a victory in front of a raucous crowd in Tuscaloosa?

Prediction: Alabama-28, Texas-24

(#15) Oregon at Texas Tech

7 p.m., FOX



Texas Tech was a darkhorse favorite to win the Big 12, yet started the season with a gigantic dud with an overtime loss at Wyoming. Now they have an opportunity to salvage the season with a big upset over the Ducks at home — or potentially see the season spiral out of control after an 0-2 start.

Prediction: Oregon-38, Texas Tech-35

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

10:30 p.m., FS1

This one is all about the time slot. If you’re looking for a late night of college football, the meeting between these programs should guarentee maximum wackiness.

Predicition: Oklahoma State-39, Arizona State-33

