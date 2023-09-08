Interview with Football Frenemies: Delaware Blue Hens

Each week, I take to the internet to find bloggers to chat with about Penn State’s upcoming game. This week, I struck out. I sent some emails, tried to maneuver the Twittersphere (Xsphere?), and even tried to infiltrate a Delaware Blue Hens football message board. No luck.

Thankfully, I was able to finally get in touch with a very famous person from Delaware. While I know that we do everything we can to avoid politics here, it was just too good an opportunity.

So, without further ado, here’s my interview with the most famous Delaware native working for the government - April Ludgate (played by Delawarian Aubrey Plaza) from the television show Parks and Rec.*

Delaware opened its season with a conference win against Stony Brook, what can you tell us about how the Blue Hens looked in that first game?

Well, it looked like the offense was explosive. Ryan O’Connor passed for 346 yards and Marcus Yarns ran for better than 100 yards. Two different receivers had five catches. Do you think they have enough to move the ball on Penn State consistently?

Can we switch to defense? It looks like the secondary will be a strength - three different players had interceptions against Stony Brook. Will they be able to cause any problems for Drew Allar, who will be making just his second career start?

Delaware made the FCS playoffs in 2022 in head coach Ryan Carty’s first season. They’ve also now bumped up into the Top 20 in the FCS poll. Would you say this team has enough to push for a CAA title and another run in the playoffs?

Well, last thing. Do you have any keys to the game or predictions for Saturday?

We want to thank April for the time that she took away from not doing any meaningful work for the Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department.

*If you know nothing about this sitcom, here’s some good news for you. With the Peacock subscription you just ponied up for this one game you can now watch this whole series in its entirety.