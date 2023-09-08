Three Things I Know I Know: Delaware Edition

We’re back for another week of bold predictions! We could look back at my predictions last week, but I am not here to talk about the past. I am here for the future, which is filled with lots of Penn State touchdowns against Delaware.

1. Drew Allar Throws Four Touchdown Passes In The First Half

I’m sorry about the swooning for Drew Allar, but Our Baby was just that good last week that I have fully went from “I think he’ll eventually be good” to “Let’s make sure we pad those stats for his Heisman campaign.” Sorry, there is no in between with me and quarterbacks. I am either totally on your side and defend you to the death, or I start writing weekly columns about *potential* transfer quarterbacks.

As for this prediction, the Blue Hens will be no match for the Nittany Lions just about anywhere on the field, which means we should see even more explosive plays than normal. I’m expecting some pump-and-go bombs early from Allar, giving him four passing touchdowns as he gives the reins to Beau Pribula after halftime.

2. At Least Seven Different Nittany Lions Will Have A Sack

It was a quiet night from the defense as far as sacks go against West Virginia. Only Abdul Carter, Dom DeLuca, and Curtis Jacobs were able to get home to the quarterback. I’m expecting a much more fruitful experience against Delaware, with the Nittany Lions getting after the quarterback on a more consistent basis on Saturday. For bonus points, let’s go with the following players notching a sack:

DT Hakeem Beamon

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

DE Chop Robinson

DT Jordan van den Berg

LB Curtis Jacobs

S Kevin Winston

CB King Mack

3. True Freshman RB Cam Wallace Will Have A Run Go For Over 60 Yards

I don’t expect Nick Singleton nor Kaytron Allen to get a ton of work on Saturday, and they’ll certainly give way to the backups pretty early in the afternoon. With that, we’ll go deep into the running back depth, seeing (assumed) fourth-string running back Cam Wallace. If you recall his high school highlights, Wallace does not lack for speed, which I think will aid him in having an explosive play against the Blue Hens.