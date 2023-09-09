Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State-Delaware

WELCOME TO WEEK TWO!

The Nittany Lions are back for more after dispatching West Virginia 38-15 in the season opener. Penn State will now take on the Delaware Blue Hens for the first-ever meeting of these programs on the gridiron. See full information below, and we hope that you’ll spend this beautiful fall Saturday with us!

(#7)Penn State (1-0) vs. Delaware (1-0)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: No odds for this game due to opponent’s FCS status. See odds for other games this weekend. (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: Peacock, Noon (Please note the game will be aired on Peacock only and will not simultaneously air on NBC) - Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Weather: A high of 77 degrees in the afternoon with slight chance of rain throughout the day.