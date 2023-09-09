 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 63, Delaware 7: What Twitter Had to Say

What was the reaction to another Nittany Lion victory?

NCAA Football: Delaware at Penn State Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

James Franklin was out greeting the students prior to kickoff:

Kaytron Allen got the start and impressed early on.

Nicholas Singleton finished off the Nittany Lions’ first drive with a score.

On the next drive for the Blue Hens, Jaylen Reed forced a punt:

The “Fatman” got his own score on the next possession:

The Blue Hens responded with a 66-yard rushing score on third and short, making it 14-7. The run defense continues to concern many:

Singleton got his second score of the day capping off a nice drive that featured a 19-yard flea-flicker from Drew Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith:

Singleton wasn’t done in the first half, though.

Allar led the team done the field before the first half ended, drawing some praise from the faithful:

Not to be a Buzz Killington here, but Drew hasn’t exactly faced stellar defenses so far this season (That said, he’s looked good!).

Last thought on the first half-some perspective:

Allen went over 1,000 career rushing yards, and 100 for the day with a nasty jump cut in the third quarter:

Penn State’s defense got its first turnover of the season thanks to a KJ Winston fumble recovery:

Then it was Beau Pribula time!

After dropping a interception in the first half, Dom DeLuca redeemed himself:

How about the true freshmen?

Omari Evans got on the board in the final stanza:

