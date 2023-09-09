Penn State 63, Delaware 7: What Twitter Had to Say

James Franklin was out greeting the students prior to kickoff:

Kaytron Allen got the start and impressed early on.

Kaytron Allen getting carries today and it's nice

I love Kaytron Allen

Nicholas Singleton finished off the Nittany Lions’ first drive with a score.

Nick Singleton punches this one in for the Nittany Lions and #PennState is up 7-0:



On the next drive for the Blue Hens, Jaylen Reed forced a punt:

Jaylen Reed gets through the line and sacks O'Connor for a loss of seven and a Delaware punt.

Some funky blitzing from Manny Diaz. Had Johnny Dixon and Jaylen Reed in the backfield.



Some funky blitzing from Manny Diaz. Had Johnny Dixon and Jaylen Reed in the backfield.

Reed gets his first career sack. Then Delaware shanks a punt, badly. PSU starting from opponent 37

The “Fatman” got his own score on the next possession:

TOUCHDOWN #PENNSTATE @kaytron_allen punches it in from 4yds out for the Nittany Lions second score of the day! #WeAre

Kaytron Allen 10 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD.

Kaytron Allen 10 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD.

Nick Singleton 2 carries for 6 yards, 1 TD.

Loving these Kaytron Allen drives ! Between him & Singleton we have that thunder & lightning ⚡️

The Blue Hens responded with a 66-yard rushing score on third and short, making it 14-7. The run defense continues to concern many:

Penn State's run defense couldn't stop a 90 year old granny.

Penn State gives up a huge run for a touchdown…



Penn State gives up a huge run for a touchdown…

Run defense continues to be a major concern

Yeah the run defense is definitely suspect AF

How does this top-rated defense give up this kind of run against a FCS opponent. The defensive line is worrisome and showed vulnerability last week against the run game too

Singleton got his second score of the day capping off a nice drive that featured a 19-yard flea-flicker from Drew Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith:

.@AllarDrew throwing an out route on the flea flicker to get the big gain for #PennState

SCORE: Penn State 21, Delaware 7

11:50 2Q

Singleton 5-yard TD.

SCORE: Penn State 21, Delaware 7

11:50 2Q

Singleton 5-yard TD.

Lions could be on their way to 300-plus yards rushing. 99 right now on 20 carries.

Make that ✌️ TDs for @PennStateFball's Nick Singleton today.



Singleton wasn’t done in the first half, though.

Penn State 28, Delaware 7 with 4:36 left in the first half. The Lions have 127 rushing yards, and Nick Singleton has three rushing touchdowns on the day.

ANOTHA ONE.



Nick Singleton has his third ( ) touchdown of the half.



Allar led the team done the field before the first half ended, drawing some praise from the faithful:

Drew Allar throwing outs is a beautiful thing.

Drew Allar finds Tyler Warren for 2-yard TD.

Drew Allar finds Tyler Warren for 2-yard TD.

He was 4 for 5 for 33 yards on that 49-yard drive.

Not to be a Buzz Killington here, but Drew hasn’t exactly faced stellar defenses so far this season (That said, he’s looked good!).

Last thought on the first half-some perspective:

Penn State gave up 65 yards on the ground in a half in which they allowed a 66-yard touchdown run. — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 9, 2023

Allen went over 1,000 career rushing yards, and 100 for the day with a nasty jump cut in the third quarter:

Kaytron Allen jump cuts >>>>

OMG kaytron Allen is NAASSSSTTTTYYYY

Penn State’s defense got its first turnover of the season thanks to a KJ Winston fumble recovery:

First turnover forced of the season for PSU defense. Safety KJ Winston comes up with the fumble. (Forced by Keaton Ellis)

Then it was Beau Pribula time!

BEAU DOES IT ALL.



The @PennStateFball QB converts on 4th down and then runs it in for a touchdown of his own.



Two career drives, two fourth-down conversions, two rushing touchdowns for Beau Pribula. Six-yard score off left tackle. PSU 49, UD 7. 7:16 3Q.

THE PRIDE OF CENTRAL YORK HIGH SCHOOL! Beau Pribula scores for the 2nd straight week.

I'll probably say this 100 more times this season, but it is SCARY how much Beau Pribula resembles Trace McSorley. They look and play exactly the same

TOUCHDOWN #PENNSTATE @beauprib with the QB keeper, punches it for the Nittany Lion SIXTH rushing TD of the day!

After dropping a interception in the first half, Dom DeLuca redeemed himself:

Dom DeLuca house call. Penn State getting those takeaways rolling now.



Felkins with the XP. 56-7 with 2:43 left. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 9, 2023

Penn State LB Dom DeLuca dropped a potential pick-6 in the first half. Not this time. DeLuca's 26-yard interception return for a TD gives the Lions a 56-7 lead over Delaware.

How about the true freshmen?

Five true freshmen on the field for #PennState defense now:

Jameial Lyons, Tony Rojas, King Mack, Elliot Washington, Zion Tracy. — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) September 9, 2023

Jameial Lyons just hit Delaware's QB into Earth's core. Good lawd.

Jameial Lyons DRILLS Zach Marker. Couldn't get the ball out. Instead he got hit by a freight train

Jameial Lyons just got his first sack as a Nittany Lion, and it was a massive hit.

Tony Rojas with a TFL! We'll be seeing more of the true frosh as the year goes on.

Tony Rojas with a couple of tackles for loss on this drive. The future of #LinebackerU is bright

Five-star true freshman J'ven Williams is looking really good as a run blocker.

Omari Evans got on the board in the final stanza:

Everyone’s getting some love today.



Omari Evans hauls in a 4-yard touchdown grab from Beau Pribula to extend Penn State’s lead to 63-7.



Will Jaxon Smolik get some action at QB? — Zach (@zachallen0) September 9, 2023