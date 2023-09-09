Penn State 63, Delaware 7: What Twitter Had to Say

James Franklin was out greeting the students prior to kickoff:
Kaytron Allen got the start and impressed early on.
Nicholas Singleton finished off the Nittany Lions’ first drive with a score.
On the next drive for the Blue Hens, Jaylen Reed forced a punt:
The “Fatman” got his own score on the next possession:
The Blue Hens responded with a 66-yard rushing score on third and short, making it 14-7. The run defense continues to concern many:
Singleton got his second score of the day capping off a nice drive that featured a 19-yard flea-flicker from Drew Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith:
Singleton wasn’t done in the first half, though.
Allar led the team done the field before the first half ended, drawing some praise from the faithful:
Not to be a Buzz Killington here, but Drew hasn’t exactly faced stellar defenses so far this season (That said, he’s looked good!).
Last thought on the first half-some perspective:
Allen went over 1,000 career rushing yards, and 100 for the day with a nasty jump cut in the third quarter:
Penn State’s defense got its first turnover of the season thanks to a KJ Winston fumble recovery:
Then it was Beau Pribula time!
After dropping a interception in the first half, Dom DeLuca redeemed himself:
How about the true freshmen?
Omari Evans got on the board in the final stanza:
