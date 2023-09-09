Three Takeaways From No. 7 Penn State’s 63-7 Win Over Delaware

The Nittany Lions scheduled an FCS opponent, and, while Delaware is not a bad team, they’re still an FCS opponent. The game played out exactly like that. Here are your takeaways.

1: Run game established

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for almost 150 yards in the first half alone, with Allen totaling 103 yards for the game. Trey Potts joined in on the fun with 59 yards of his own. All in all, it was a good day on the ground.

2: Beau PribulaStevensLevis

If that second half display at quarterback brought flashbacks, it’s because Pribula spent the majority of it doing the best impression of former Nittany Lions in the “Lion” package, in other words, run the ball as much as possible out of the quarterback position. Pribula did go 3-of-5 for 22 yards and a touchdown, but don’t be surprised if this “Lion” package shows up again later in the season.

3: Turnovers

Both James Franklin and Manny Diaz made it a point to mention the lack of turnovers against West Virginia. The Lions heard the message. A lost fumble and a pick-six gave Penn State 14 points off turnovers, and kept Delaware on their feet with the relentless pressure all game long.