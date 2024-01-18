SWH is Fully Staffed?

Hope you aren’t tired of football news!

ICYMI, Penn State has a new special teams coordinator. Here’s what the Athletic thinks about the hire.. I

The football recruiting budget more than doubled in 2022-23. Will it continue to double for this fiscal year?

Penn Live looks at the youth of the team and what to expect in 2024. ($)

In NIL news, Happy Valley United has been busy recently. I’m sure you saw all of the tweets from players such as KeAndre Lambert-Smith, T.A. Cunningham, and the Grunk, among others.

Calvin Lowry departed the staff Tuesday, but his offensive analyst spot was quickly filled.

Other sports

Will Mike Rhoades and crew be able to build off of Tuesday’s victory?

I pledge to do my part and continue to pick 10-point losses for every game I preview, regardless of what I say in the rest of the preview. Just think of me as the anti-Eli 56-17 prediction.

Carter Starocci had high praise for a freshman wrestler.