Penn State vs. Notre Dame: Hockey Preview

Penn State men’s hockey will look to turn its season around when they take on Notre Dame this weekend in South Bend. The Nittany Lions have lost seven of their last nine conference games dating back to November 11 and have slipped to sixth in the Big Ten.

How to Watch

Game 1 : Friday at 7:30pm

: Friday at 7:30pm Game 2 : Saturday at 6pm

: Saturday at 6pm TV: Peacock (subscription required)

Peacock (subscription required) Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Opponent Preview

Landon Slaggert is by far Notre Dame’s best skater this season, recording 15 goals and 6 assists. He is the only player with 10 or more goals for the Irish. Four players on the roster have at least 10 assists- Danny Nelson, Ryan Siedem, Hunter Strand, and Paul Fischer.

Ryan Bischel has led the way in net for Notre Dame, posting a 2.44 GAA, .926 save %, and three shutouts in 24 starts this year.

Notre Dame is led by 19th-year head coach Jeff Jackson. The Irish are a distant third in the Big Ten standings with 18 points, behind Michigan State (31) and Wisconsin (30). Much like PSU, Notre Dame is currently outside the NCAA tournament bubble, ranking No. 21 in the Pairwise.

Prediction

After getting embarrassed by Michigan State last week, the Nittany Lions will look to respond with a solid performance on the road. However, the January slump seems to be an annual tradition for Penn State, and the Nittany Lions have struggled to beat Notre Dame on the road in recent years. I am not too confident.

Notre Dame 5-3, Notre Dame 4-2