Notre Dame 6, Penn State 3: Wheels Off

Penn State lost its sixth straight conference game on Saturday night, dropping the series finale against Notre Dame 6-3.

First Period

Penn State struck first, with Reese Laubach scoring on an odd-man rush just two minutes into the contest. This would be the only goal scored in the first period.

Second Period

Notre Dame tied the score with a 5-on-3 power play goal by Patrick Moynihan less than a minute into the second. The Irish would take their first lead of the game midway through on a goal by Landon Slaggert in the slot.

Third Period

Moynihan extended the Irish lead to 3-1 with his second power play goal of the game at 2:36 of the third. Penn State stopped the bleeding 50 seconds later, with Simon Mack finding the back of the net on a rebound chance. Matt DiMarsico tied the game on a delayed penalty with 12:39 remaining in the game.

Notre Dame regained the lead on another power play goal, this time from Danny Nelson. Trevor Janicke and Nelson each scored an empty net goal to seal a weekend sweep of Penn State.

What’s Next

Penn State returns to the friendly confines of Pegula Ice Arena next Friday and Saturday against Ohio State.