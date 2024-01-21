Oh, Hello: 2025 Three-Star OT Owen Aliciene Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 275 pounds

Hometown/High School: Avon, CT (Avon Old Farms)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8685 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, and Texas A&M

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

A former hockey player, Owen Aliciene has risen up the rankings in the football recruiting world since making the switch to the gridiron. At 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, it’s easy to see why. After just two years of playing competitive football, Aliciene collected offers from multiple Power Four teams, including the likes of Michigan State, Louisville, Texas A&M, and obviously Penn State.

The Nittany Lions offered Aliciene back May 2023, and Aliciene has been a familiar face in State College since, taking three visits with the most recent one coming this weekend where he made the call for Penn State.

Aliciene becomes the No. 8 commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, and he now serves as the first *true* offensive lineman in the class as well, though we’ll see what happens with jumbo athlete Brady O’Hara,.

OUTLOOK

As far as pure tackle prospects, Penn State took two — Garrett Sexton and Eagan Boyer — in the 2024 class that serve as longterm projects. Both are enrolling at Penn State under 265 pounds, so it’ll take them some time to add the mass necessary to be a Big Ten offensive tackle.

While Aliciene doesn’t necessarily project as a potential plug-and-play guy like Cooper Cousins, he’s kind of the happy medium between the two. From a physical perspective, he has a really solid base right now at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, and certainly has the frame to hold a hell of a lot more. He’s likely someone who projects to enroll at Penn State around 290-295 pounds, which is a good place to be.

As far as on-the-field, Aliciene is still quite raw, which shouldn’t be surprising given he just wrapped up his second season of football. But you toss on the film and you see a kid who is a natural athlete and functional mover. No movements seem labored or uncoordinated, which again, is a great base to start from.

Personally, would be quite surprised if he doesn’t end this recruiting cycle as a four-star.