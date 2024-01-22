Meet The 2024 Class: OG Donovan Harbour

Welcome back to what is now our fifth annual “Meet The Class” series! For those that are new here, Clay Sauertieg, Ryan Parsons (taking over for the departed Marty Leap), and myself sit down at the end of every recruiting cycle and give in-depth thoughts on each player in the recruiting class. We go over strengths, concerns, redshirt status, where we have them ranked in the class, and a general view of what type of player we project them to be. As far as the “types” we have, these are the categories we are going with:

Depth provider: Maybe a couple starts here or there, but someone who is more so a part of the rotation or a special teams contributor. Examples: DT Tyrell Chavis, CB Jordan Smith, and WR Dan Chisena

Rotational/One-year starter: Someone who will receive spot starts here and there, and by their final season, might be a full-fledged starter. Examples: OT Bryce Effner, CB Christian Campbell, and WR Saeed Blacknall

Multi-year starter: Someone who is a full-time starter (aka starts all games played in or *very* close to it) for at least two seasons. Examples: DE Shareef Miller, WR Derek Moye, and CB Grant Haley

All-conference: First-team or second-team only! No offense to the third-team, but this group should be a step above multi-year starters. Examples: DE Yetur-Gross Matos, LB Gerald Hodges, and TE Pat Freiemuth

All-american: Once again, in an effort to dictate a clear divide between all-conference and all-america, we are talking bonafide stud territory. Penn State has “The Wall” for first-team AP All-Americans, and while we won’t be that stingy, that’s basically what we are talking about here. Examples: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Allen Robinson, and LB Micah Parsons

With all that being said, let’s go meet the class.

Coming in at No. 25 was four-star OG Donovan Harbour.

What makes you excited about Donovan Harbour?

“Harbour is big, he plays hard, and he comes to Penn State with a lot of big high school games under his belt: four conference championships and a state title. His tape shows impressive run blocking ability and is filled with pancakes — albeit against much smaller opponents. It’s fun to think about him opening up huge holes for Quinton Martin and Corey Smith.” --Ryan

What worries you about Donovan Harbour?

“Harbour is a big boy who certainly has the chance for a Steven Gonzalez-like path – a big, road-grading guard who overcomes some heavier feet. It’s just if you are going to lack that top-tier nimbleness, you’d like to have some elite physical features – most notably arm length. With Harbour, he seems to have just average size at 6-foot-3, and doesn’t appear to have long arms either. So when you combine his lack of foot quickness with just moderate physical gifts, I think his upside is limited.” --Patrick

Do you think Donovan Harbour will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Harbour will redshirt barring absolute disaster. He’ll need to reshape his body before competing for playing time and it may take a few years.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Donovan Harbour: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Ryan: Depth provider

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Donovan Harbour ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 24

Ryan: No. 23

Patrick: No. 25