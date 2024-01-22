Meet The 2024 Class: OT Eagan Boyer

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 24 was three-star OT Eagan Boyer.

What makes you excited about Eagan Boyer?

“There just aren’t many 6-foot-8 tackles who flash the athleticism, feet, and movement skills of Boyer. Penn State has taken a few of these super tall types in the past – Alex Gellerstedt and Sterling Jenkins, specifically – but Boyer is a different level athlete comparatively. What he’ll be when/if he adds the requisite 60-70 pounds remains to be seen, but I like taking a flier on the enormous upside of Boyer.” --Patrick

What worries you about Eagan Boyer?

“Boyer’s tape shows someone who is really, really raw. He’s a monstrous kid, but he doesn’t seem overly physical and he’s going to need to work on his footwork and pad level a lot.” --Clay

Do you think Eagan Boyer will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Boyer has a lot of work to do in the weight room, so I think you can expect him to redshirt next year. You can never have enough offensive line depth, but this class is loaded. Depending on the speed of his development, I would look for Boyer to work into the rotation once he is an upperclassman.” --Ryan

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Eagan Boyer: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Eagan Boyer ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 25

Ryan: No. 22

Patrick: No. 21