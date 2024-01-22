Meet The 2024 Class: LB Kari Jackson

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 23 was three-star LB Kari Jackson.

What makes you excited about Kari Jackson?

“I think Jackson’s upside is capped a bit due to his size, but he’s just a good football player. He has good instincts. He’s a sound tackler and he seems to get to the ball fairly consistently. I don’t see why he can’t have a Kobe King-type career at PSU.” --Clay

What worries you about Kari Jackson?

“Jackson missed nearly the entirety of his senior season with an injury. At 210 pounds, he was a bit undersized to begin with, so he will come to Happy Valley with lots of work to do. He’ll have lots of rust to knock off (and then some) if he wants to compete with some of the Nittany Lions’ other linebacker prospects.” --Ryan

Do you think Kari Jackson will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Unless Jackson proves to be a special teams demon, a redshirt is extremely likely. Penn State returns every scholarship linebacker outside of Curtis Jacobs so there isn’t much of a need at the position itself. Beyond that, Jackson could figure into the linebacker discussion in 2025, but that will likely depend upon what Kobe King. He’ll have the option to return for his redshirt senior season.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Kari Jackson: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/one-year starter

Ryan: Depth provider

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Kari Jackson ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 18

Ryan: No. 25

Patrick: No. 24