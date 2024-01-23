Meet The 2024 Class: WR Josiah Brown

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 20 was four-star WR Josiah Brown.

What makes you excited about Josiah Brown?

“I think Brown’s senior year injury tanked his recruiting rankings a bit. On tape, he is the fastest player on the field on every play. He has breakaway speed, effortlessly runs routes, and does very well both after contact and after the catch despite being on the smaller side. He worked into the wildcat a bit at Malverne and really could make guys miss. I’ve seen him labeled as “undersized,” but 5-foot-11 and 165 should be plenty for Penn State to work with, especially given the program’s success developing smaller wideouts like KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson.” --Ryan

What worries you about Josiah Brown?

“Brown is one of the better athletes in the class, but I worry that he’s more athlete than receiver. It seems like on the majority of his catches, he’s allowing the ball to get into his body rather than snagging it with his hands. It wouldn’t necessarily be a huge worry on deeper throws, but this was happening even on shorter screen passes. Perhaps it’s PTSD with Penn State the last couple seasons, but “good athlete, raw receiver” gives me the shakes.” --Patrick

Do you think Josiah Brown will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Given the knee injury, Brown is a lock to redshirt. He probably would have either way. But this will allow him to recover and hopefully regain strength in the lower half.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Josiah Brown: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/one-year starter. I was super high on Brown before the knee injury, but that’s a brutal way to start your college career for a guy known for his straight line speed.

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Depth provider. He does win my Khalil Dinkins Award for “I Kinda Like Him Better On Defense.” In Brown’s case, that would be safety where I’d have him ranked a bit higher in the class.

Lastly, where do you have Josiah Brown ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 19

Ryan: No. 16

Patrick: No. 22