Meet The 2024 Class: CB Kenny Woseley

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 21 was three-star CB Kenny Woseley.

What makes you excited about Ken Woseley?

“Woseley might lack any one elite trait – he’s not long or rangy, nor is he super fast or explosive – but you turn on the film and he’s a darn good football player. High football IQ, instinctual player who’s competitive and physical play-after-play. Good short-area quickness and agility. Decent enough frame at 5-foot-10. Perhaps he’s destined to just be a slot corner, but as we saw with Daequan Hardy, those can be extremely valuable.” --Patrick

What worries you about Ken Woseley?

“Woseley’s a little stiff in the hips and can sometimes be a bit reactionary in man coverage. That type of stuff will get you killed at this level.” --Clay

Do you think Ken Woseley will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Cornerback is one of the places Penn State needs depth the most, but Woselely has a laundry list of both existing and incoming talent to beat out. I’d expect him to redshirt and I agree with Pat — I could see him working into a Daequan Hardy-esque role in his second or third year on campus.” --Ryan

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Ken Woseley: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth Provider

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter.

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Ken Woseley ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 23

Ryan: No. 21

Patrick: No. 17