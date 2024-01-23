Wrestling Media Availability: Cael Sanderson, Mitchell Mesenbrink, & Greg Kerkvliet

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

This afternoon, Cael Sanderson, Mitchell Mesenbrink, and Greg Kerkvliet met with the media ahead of the wrestling team’s Sunday trip to College Park, MD to take on the Terrapins. Cael spoke on the teams performance in the Mitten State this past weekend, and touched touched on the decision they soon hope to make with the 149lb starter. Mesenbrink dove into his personal philsophy for competing and life, and Greg said he will make a decision on his final year of elligibility upon the season’s end.

Author’s Note: I really wanted to ask Mitch or Greg about a favored nickname for our dymo at 165lbs—but their was a lot of press there today, and I didn’t wind up getting a shot. Maybe next time. Sorry if the camera is a bit shaky this week. I think it likely I had the same lingering virus some of the team had last week. I’m back in action, but not at full strength yet.