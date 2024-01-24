Meet The 2024 Class: DT De’Andre Cook

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 19 was three-star DT De’Andre Cook.

What makes you excited about De’Andre Cook?

“Cook was miscast as a defensive end in high school, as he’s 100% an interior prospect at the next level. It’s easy to see why – he has a big frame with thick legs and long arms, and has already enrolled at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. While he is a tick below the level of athlete you’d hope for, I was impressed by his feet and balance for being a big kid. He moves under control, which is a good sign for his natural athleticism.” --Patrick

What worries you about De’Andre Cook?

“Cook’s first step isn’t exactly the most explosive and he doesn’t have the most violent hands. He has the frame to play north of 300 comfortably and be stout in the run game. But it’s hard to see him being much of a difference maker when it comes to getting into the backfield.” --Clay

Do you think De’Andre Cook will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“With the depth Penn State already has across the defensive line, I don’t see the need for Penn State to give Cook meaningful playing time this season. You can expect him, along with likely all of the pass-rush prospects, to redshirt this year. As Pat alluded to, I could see Cook working into the starting lineup once he continues to work along the interior — perhaps in year three. But, as of now, there’s too much talent ahead of him.” --Ryan

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for De’Andre Cook: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter, with a much heavier lean on the “full-fledge” starter side of things than “rotational.”

Lastly, where do you have De’Andre Cook ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 20

Ryan: No. 20

Patrick: No. 15