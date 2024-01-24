Meet The 2024 Class: LB Anthony Speca

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 18 was four-star LB Anthony Speca.

What makes you excited about Anthony Speca?

“Speca’s biggest strength is his ability to drop back and spy the quarterback. While many linebacker recruits play defensive end, safety, or even offensive positions in high school, Speca comes to Happy Valley with true experience playing the Mike. This has helped develop his instincts in zone coverage. His natural leadership, personality skills, and long-term commitment to Penn State also project him to be a future captain if he can find his way into the starting lineup.” --Ryan

What worries you about Anthony Speca?

“Speca is tough. He’s instinctual. And he likes to hit. But he doesn’t have a super long frame and he’s not exactly the fastest sideline to sideline. That’s a concern when teams spread you out and make you run. I wonder how many downs he can really stay on the field at the next level.” --Clay

Do you think Anthony Speca will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Like we discussed with Kari Jackson, I think it’s pretty likely Speca redshirts unless he’s someone they want to use on special teams right away. And like Jackson, Speca’s path to playing time could largely depend upon what Kobe King decides to do after the 2024 season. If he leaves early and that Mike job opens up, Speca could factor into the discussion in 2025.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Anthony Speca: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter. I can see a Tyler Elsdon-esque arc for Speca.

Patrick: After being pro-Jake Cooper and pro-Tyler Elsdon as high school prospects, I have to go depth provider here if for nothing else than to guarantee Speca is Sean Lee 2.0 just as I abandon the white PA linebacker.

Lastly, where do you have Anthony Speca ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 17

Ryan: No. 17

Patrick: No. 19