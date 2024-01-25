Meet The 2024 Class: WR Tyseer Denmark

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 17 was three-star WR Tyseer Denmark.

What makes you excited about Tyseer Denmark?

“Denmark is a problem with the ball in his hands and he knows how to go get the ball when it’s in the air. Hands catcher who attacks the ball at the high point. Good after the catch. Solid route runner already. There’s a really solid college player in there somewhere.” --Clay

What worries you about Tyseer Denmark?

“You would hope undersized receivers have a healthy combination of elite route-running and undeniable speed/athleticism. To me, Denmark’s tape did not jump off the screen in either of these categories. You would hope a future college receiver is the best athlete on a high school field, but he often can’t make defenders missed or is chased down in the secondary.” --Ryan

Do you think Tyseer Denmark will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Man, with Penn State’s wide receiver room who knows? I sincerely hope that Denmark comes in and plays right away, but given that he won’t be enrolling until the summer, I think the smart money is on a redshirt season. Beyond 2024 though, Denmark profiles as a higher floor prospect on-the-field, so he should push for some playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2025.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Tyseer Denmark: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Multi-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Tyseer Denmark ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 13

Ryan: No. 24

Patrick: No. 12