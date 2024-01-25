 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SWH is Buying a Dodge Ram from a Local Dealership For No Particular Reason

Five women’s soccer players drafted!

By LndoBSD
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

Mel Kiper projects two Nittany Lions will be selected in the first round, perhaps one less than going into the 2022-23 season.

ICYMI, Jared took an early glance at the offensive side of the ball in 2024. Pat will have a look at the defensive side soon.

Julian Fleming is already making an impact:

Check out the final 247 recruiting rankings.

BWI reveals the visitor list for upcoming Junior Days. ($)

Also, there’s this:

Wrestling news:

Cael Sanderson’s 165-lb wrestler has garnered lots of praise for his relentless style.

Here’s Penn State’s game notes on Sunday’s dual with Maryland (Stay tuned for Cari’s preview later in the week).

Elsewhere:

The women’s soccer program set a team record with the number of alumni drafted into the professional ranks.

Is Year 35 better than the previous years? Asking for a friend who left year 34 behind yesterday.

