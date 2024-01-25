Meet The 2024 Class: OL Caleb Brewer

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 16 was three-star OL Caleb Brewer.

What makes you excited about Caleb Brewer?

“Welcome to the Caleb Brewer hype train! I will be your conductor for the evening. At least so long as Penn State doesn’t do something stupid and put him on offense.

Brewer’s tape rules. While Wyomissing doesn’t play the best competition in the world, he’s just a destroyer of worlds. He’s quick off the ball. He’s got violent hands and he plays like an asshole in the best possible way.

Brewer also seems to have a great motor. I think he could be a really, really good defensive tackle if PSU starts him out there and just lets him get to work.” --Clay

What worries you about Caleb Brewer?

“I agree with Clay in that I think he’s a much better defensive tackle prospect than offensive line prospect, which is where part of the worry comes from since Penn State will be starting him out as an offensive lineman. He’s super quick and nimble for his size, but physically he looks more like a DT than an OL. He has a narrow base that I think will limit him in how much weight he can put on, and doesn’t seem to have particularly wrong arms. Maybe he’s a center? I don’t know, just seems like a better fit on defense.” --Patrick

Do you think Caleb Brewer will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Like a lot of the recruits at this ranking point, it’s hard to see Brewer getting meaningful playing time next year. If Penn State would need to tap into its true freshman class along the offensive line, there are other guys who are more game-ready than Brewer. Redshirt.” --Ryan

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Caleb Brewer: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: Depth provider

Patrick: Depth provider on the OL, starter at DT

Lastly, where do you have Caleb Brewer ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 14

Ryan: No. 15

Patrick: No. 18