Meet The 2024 Class: DT Xavier Gilliam

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 15 was three-star DT Xavier Gilliam.

What makes you excited about Xavier Gilliam?

“I don’t have a good reason for why, but I liked Gilliam *way* more than I anticipated once I watched his senior film. He transferred from Wilde Park to Quince Orchard for a step up in competition, and he still looked like a man amongst boys out there. Displayed some very nice short area quickness and is an impressive, fluid athlete for his size.

Gilliam isn’t too different from Tyriq Blanding in last year’s class, but the major difference is that while Blanding enrolled at 6-foot-1, 265 pounds, Gilliam came in at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. On the defensive line, that 15 pounds and just a slightly bigger frame can do a world of good.” --Patrick

What worries you about Xavier Gilliam?

“At 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Gilliam will arrive on campus nearly ready to play along the interior. But, to my eyes, he has relied too much on this size in high school. Since Gilliam is almost always the biggest player on the field, his tackling form could become an issue. His tape features more WWE-style takedowns and forceful hits than wrap-ups.” --Ryan

Do you think Xavier Gilliam will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Would be surprised if Gilliam broke the two-deep next year given what PSU is bringing back. He is almost assuredly headed for a redshirt, but with some heavy defensive tackle attrition coming after 2024, might be called on in 2025.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Xavier Gilliam: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/one-year starter

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Multi-year starter. Honestly, I probably should have had him a tick or two higher in my rankings. He’s really grown on me the last few weeks when rewatching film.

Lastly, where do you have Xavier Gilliam ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 15

Ryan: No. 14

Patrick: No. 13