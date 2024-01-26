Meet The 2024 Class: DB Vaboue Toure

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 14 was four-star safety Vaboue Toure.

What makes you excited about Vaboue Toure?

“Mindset. Penn State has recruited a lot of good safeties in recent years, but I can’t recall anyone who plays with the violence that Toure does. He straight up blows dudes up. He clearly trusts his eyes and instincts because everything is at 100%. Of course, there’s some refinement that’ll need to come with his aggressive nature, but that can be taught a hell of a lot easier than the other way around. Toss in the fact that he checks the boxes athletically and size-wise (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), and he’s one of my favorites in the class.” --Patrick

What worries you about Vaboue Toure?

“I guess I’m the hater this time around. Toure is a terror in the run game and absolutely loves to hit. My concern is that his tape shows a lot of big hits in the pass game on plays where you’d rather he be there sooner and making a play on the ball.” --Clay

Do you think Vaboue Toure will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Penn State’s safeties room is too stacked to get Toure meaningful playing time, but look for him to be among the first freshmen getting reps in blowout games. Tom Allen played lots of nickel defense at Indiana, so you can expect his squad at Penn State to rotate plenty of defensive backs in and out. But, I’d still put my money on him redshirting this year.” --Ryan

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Vaboue Toure: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/One-year starter

Ryan: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Multi-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Vaboue Toure ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 21

Ryan: No. 11

Patrick: No. 7