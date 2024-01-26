Penn State vs. Ohio State: Hockey Preview

Penn State men’s hockey will take on Ohio State tonight and tomorrow looking to snap a six-game conference losing streak. The two teams are currently the bottom two in the Big Ten. Saturday’s contest will be the annual White Out game. Penn State revealed new uniforms for the White Out yesterday.

How to Watch

Game 1 : Friday at 7pm

: Friday at 7pm Game 2: Saturday at 6pm

Saturday at 6pm TV: Big Ten Plus (both games, subscription required)

Big Ten Plus (both games, subscription required) Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Opponent Preview

Like Penn State, Ohio State is in a tough rebuilding year after qualifying for last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes are currently 9-11-4.

Ohio State’s offense has struggled for most of the season, ranking last in the Big Ten in goal scoring. Scooter Brickley leads the team in goals with 9 on the season, and sophomore Steven Halliday leads in assists (16) and points (24). Watch out for Cam Thiesing (7 goals) and Patrick Guzzo (6 goals) as scoring options as well.

The Buckeyes are 22.6% on the power play this year, good for 17th in the NCAA and 4th in the Big Ten. Their penalty kill ranks 50th in the NCAA and 5th in the conference at 75.9%. Penalty killing has been a problem for both teams all season, making the special teams battle even more crucial this weekend.

Prediction

If the Nittany Lions have any hope of saving this season, both games this weekend need to be wins. I want to predict a sweep at home against the worst team in the conference, but with the goaltending situation, I see a split coming.

Penn State 5-4, Ohio State 4-3