Penn State 4, Ohio State 3: Lions Snap Skid

Penn State snapped its four-game losing streak and six-game conference losing streak with a 4-3 win over Ohio State on Friday night. Freshman Aiden Fink, fresh off his nomination for the Hobey Baker Award, led the way for the Lions with two goals.

First Period

Ohio State drew first blood with a goal by Dalton Messina from the slot at 5:45. The Nittany Lions answered ten minutes later, as Xander Lamppa converted on a rebound chance in transition to tie the game at 1.

Second Period

Penn State took its first lead of the game midway through the second period on a power play goal by Aiden Fink on another rebound chance. Fink would score again on the power play in the waning seconds of the second off an outstanding pass by Jared Crespo. The Lions took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Third Period

Ohio State cut the Lions’ lead in half on a goal by Michael Gildon off the rush. Penn State answered, with Danny Dzhaniyev scoring off a great backdoor pass by Crespo to give the Lions a 4-2 lead. Thomas Weis scored for the Buckeyes just a minute later to cut the Lions’ lead to one again, but Ohio State was unable to find the tying goal in the closing minutes.

What’s Next

The two teams will meet again tonight at Pegula Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm for the annual White Out game. The game can be viewed on Big Ten Plus.