Penn State 4, Ohio State 3: Paquette Saves the Day

Penn State completed a sweep of Ohio State in regulation for the first time in program history with a 4-3 win on Saturday night. A late goal by Tyler Paquette provided the winning margin for the Nittany Lions.

First Period

Penn State scored first on a 4-on-3 power play, with Jacques Bouquot scoring on a second chance opportunity. The Nittany Lions took the 1-0 advantage to the intermission.

Second Period

Aiden Fink scored his third power play goal of the weekend midway through the second period, and Jarod Crespo added a goal of his own just 2:31 later for a 3-0 lead.

Ohio State struck back quickly, scoring two goals just a minute apart. William Smith and Patrick Guzzo each scored a goal at 4-on-4 to cut the Lions’ lead to 3-2 at the second intermission.

Third Period

Stephen Halliday tied the game for Ohio State with 13 minutes left.

Tyler Paquette scored the game-winning goal on the power play. Ryan Kirwan delivered a great pass to him in transition to set up the winning score.

Notes and Thoughts

Crowd is Key: Saturday night was a record crowd of 6,578, the second straight season Penn State has broken the single-game attendance record.

Saturday night was a record crowd of 6,578, the second straight season Penn State has broken the single-game attendance record. Positive Momentum: Penn State swept a series in conference play for the first time since October 28 and 29, 2022. Hopefully the Lions can carry the momentum into the final month of Big Ten action.

Penn State swept a series in conference play for the first time since October 28 and 29, 2022. Hopefully the Lions can carry the momentum into the final month of Big Ten action. Power Play Comes Through: After struggling all season on the man advantage, the Nittany Lions went 5 for 10 on the power play in this series.

What’s Next

Penn State is idle next weekend before taking on Minnesota on February 9 and 10.