Penn State 4, Ohio State 3: Paquette Saves the Day

Penn State completed a sweep of Ohio State in regulation for the first time in program history with a 4-3 win on Saturday night. A late goal by Tyler Paquette provided the winning margin for the Nittany Lions.
First Period
Penn State scored first on a 4-on-3 power play, with Jacques Bouquot scoring on a second chance opportunity. The Nittany Lions took the 1-0 advantage to the intermission.
Second Period
Aiden Fink scored his third power play goal of the weekend midway through the second period, and Jarod Crespo added a goal of his own just 2:31 later for a 3-0 lead.
Ohio State struck back quickly, scoring two goals just a minute apart. William Smith and Patrick Guzzo each scored a goal at 4-on-4 to cut the Lions’ lead to 3-2 at the second intermission.
Third Period
Stephen Halliday tied the game for Ohio State with 13 minutes left.
Tyler Paquette scored the game-winning goal on the power play. Ryan Kirwan delivered a great pass to him in transition to set up the winning score.
Notes and Thoughts
- Crowd is Key: Saturday night was a record crowd of 6,578, the second straight season Penn State has broken the single-game attendance record.
- Positive Momentum: Penn State swept a series in conference play for the first time since October 28 and 29, 2022. Hopefully the Lions can carry the momentum into the final month of Big Ten action.
- Power Play Comes Through: After struggling all season on the man advantage, the Nittany Lions went 5 for 10 on the power play in this series.
What’s Next
Penn State is idle next weekend before taking on Minnesota on February 9 and 10.
