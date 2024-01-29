Meet The 2024 Class: OT Garrett Sexton

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 13 was four-star OT Garrett Sexton.

What makes you excited about Garrett Sexton?

“Sexton’s high school coach set it best: he is an “athletic unicorn.” After transitioning from playing quarterback, the offensive lineman now clocks in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds. He’s incredibly twitchy and flexible for his size and has all the necessary tools to be a starting offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions.” --Ryan

What worries you about Garrett Sexton?

“Two years ago this time, Sexton was a hopeful 6-foot-5, 195-pound quarterback. He eventually realized his best bet was to bulk up and become an offensive lineman, and to his credit, he packed on a beefy 65 pounds to enroll at Penn State at 260 pounds. But as impressive as that weight gain is, Sexton is still a rather raw offensive line prospect. I think this really sticks out in pass protection where he’s often “catching” his defender rather than utilizing his long arms. He’ll need quite a bit of coaching from offensive line coach Phil Trautwein before he’s ready.” --Patrick

Do you think Garrett Sexton will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Yes. Probably his third year depending on his growth goes both physically and from a skill development standpoint.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Garrett Sexton: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Whomst can say?! But if I had to guess, multi-year starter.

Ryan: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Garrett Sexton ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 11

Ryan: No. 10

Patrick: No. 16