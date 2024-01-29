Meet The 2024 Class: CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 12 was three-star CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter.

What makes you excited about Antoine Belgrave-Shorter?

“ABS might end up the best corner in this class. He’s long, physical, and can turn and run in phase. He can be a bit handsy at times, but I’d rather that and dare a ref to call it than a DB who won’t get up and put his hands on a wideout.” --Clay

What worries you about Antoine Belgrave-Shorter?

“Belgrave-Shorter doesn’t really fit into the bucket of Penn State signees who are athletic freaks. He has good athleticism and good length, but is not pushing great or elite in those categories. In high school, he relied on amazing ball skills and football IQ to make plays. Time will tell if that will translate to the Power Five level.” --Ryan

Do you think Antoine Belgrave-Shorter will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“If we asked this a month ago, I think I would have leaned towards Belgrave-Shorter’s redshirt being burned just for the lack of depth at the position. But now that Penn State has taken two cornerbacks in the transfer portal, I think it’s probably more likely that a redshirt season is coming for ABS. And being that all the corners should be back in 2025 besides for Jalen Kimber, and we’re likely looking at a 2026 timeline for ABS to potentially break into the starting unit.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Antoine Belgrave-Shorter: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Antoine Belgrave-Shorter ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 12

Ryan: No. 13

Patrick: No. 11