Meet The 2024 Class: DE Mylachi Williams

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 11 was four-star DE Mylachi Williams.

What makes you excited about Mylachi Williams?

“Williams didn’t play elite competition in high school, but I liked his tape. He has a good get off and rushes under control, which is rare for a young pass rusher with elite quickness. He finished plays when he got there and showed some good bend around the edge.” --Clay

What worries you about Mylachi Williams?

“Williams will arrive on campus underweight for a typical Penn State defensive end. He’s been everywhere from the low 200s to up to 220, which means he’ll have to add some pounds while in Chuck Losey’s system. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it just means that he might need some more time to be game-ready. He didn’t early-enroll either, which is a bit of insult to injury.” --Ryan

Do you think Mylachi Williams will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“As Ryan pointed out above, Williams will be enrolling at Penn State likely in the 220-pound area, which means he’s gonna need some time to put on mass to play at the Big Ten level. After a redshirt season, I don’t think it would be a huge surprise to see Williams push for some playing time, but that could depend upon the departures at defensive end. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zuriah Fisher, and Amin Vanover could all come back for another season in 2025, if they so choose.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Mylachi Williams: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Mylachi Williams ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 8

Ryan: No. 18

Patrick: No. 10