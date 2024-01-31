Meet The 2024 Class: WR Peter Gonzalez

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 10 was three-star WR Peter Gonzalez.

What makes you excited about Peter Gonzalez?

“I’m a Peter Gonzalez guy. Went and earned his offer at camp and then dominated as a senior, looking fully recovered from an ACL tear in the process. Put up 20 YPC and 12 touchdowns against good competition. Big target. Big catch radius. Long strider who separates well. I think he could be a very useful college player.” --Clay

What worries you about Peter Gonzalez?

“I’m not sure he’s much more than just a vertical threat. Basically all his routes were go routes or slants, and while he’s a good athlete with solid size, he’s not overwhelming in either department. I just wonder if his best case is Saeed Blacknall – a solid player no doubt that serves a purpose, but a limited one nonetheless.” --Patrick

Do you think Peter Gonzalez will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Like Clay, I’m high on this dude. The wide receiver room is obviously a weak point of Penn State’s offense and someone like Gonzalez, whose speed is his strong suit, could have a chance to play right away. I think it will be year two before he competes for meaningful snaps, but there is still a decent chance that a lack of WR depth makes the Nittany Lions burn his redshirt.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Peter Gonzalez: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Peter Gonzalez ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 7

Ryan: No. 8

Patrick: No. 20