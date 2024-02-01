Meet The 2024 Class: DE Jaylen Harvey

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 9 was four-star DE Jaylen Harvey.

What makes you excited about Jaylen Harvey?

“As you can see below, Harvey is my man crush for the class. His jump off the snap is elite. Displays tremendous instincts, reading pass versus run at a high level for a high schooler. I love his movements when in traffic; under control but dynamic. I think that’s where his functional athleticism pops out to me. Maybe he isn’t a Chop-Robinson-elite athlete, but his “stop-start” movements are pretty unique. The only thing he really lacks is elite size, but his first step, long arms, and understanding of leverage offsets some of those concerns.” --Patrick

What worries you about Jaylen Harvey?

“I don’t know man. Clearly I’m missing something here. Harvey’s first step is unquestionably great. That alone means he has great potential. My concern is that his tape doesn’t show much in terms of pass rush moves or hand fighting, it’s just him coming unblocked. That won’t happen all that much at the next level. He also seems to play very upright.

Once guys get their hands on you, what’s your plan?

If the Penn State coaches can figure that out, Harvey could be a really nice player. But there’s work to be done.” --Clay

Do you think Jaylen Harvey will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Penn State is pretty deep at defensive end, especially if they move Abdul Carter down to the edge (you’re welcome, Pat). But even with how deep last year’s roster was, Jameial Lyons still burned his redshirt. This year, it’s going to come down to how Penn State views Harvey’s development vs. Xavier Gilliam — if it wants to burn either of those guys’ redshirts at all. I would lean toward Harvey redshirting next year but making a legitimate push in year two.” --Ryan

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Jaylen Harvey: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/one-year starter

Ryan: Multi-year starter

Patrick: All-conference. Looking forward to seeing how this impacts my text threads with Clay for the next four years.

Lastly, where do you have Jaylen Harvey ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 16

Ryan: No. 12

Patrick: No. 3