Meet The 2024 Class: RB Corey Smith

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 8 was four-star RB Corey Smith.

What makes you excited about Corey Smith?

“Corey Smith has very much flown under the radar this recruiting cycle thanks to a late-career injury and him living under Quinton Martin’s shadow. But, his film speaks for itself. He has a wide repertoire of moves as a rusher and is sneaky-quick for his size. Smith also has long arms and has put some impressive catches on film, so my excitement for him isn’t limited to the backfield.” --Ryan

What worries you about Corey Smith?

“Smith is clearly a phenomenal athlete, but I wonder if he’s more of a wideout than running back. He’s pretty slightly built, and a lot of his best plays are him just bouncing it to the outside and out running the defenders. I just didn’t see enough of him running inside to alleviate concerns about vision and consistently running through arm tackles.” --Patrick

Do you think Corey Smith will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Smith is very likely going to redshirt next year due to the glut of talent PSU has at its disposal at running back. But he could very well become a real factor as a rsFR. I wouldn’t even rule out him burning his RS just for his special teams ability.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Corey Smith: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational, but only by nature of the position. Andy Kotelnicki should have a field day finding ways to get Smith the ball in space.

Ryan: Rotational/one-year starter only because Quinton Martin is in his class.

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Corey Smith ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 10

Ryan: No. 6

Patrick: No. 14